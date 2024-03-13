Former Teammate Robert Turbin Helped Nudge Russell Wilson To Pittsburgh

For the first time in his career, Russell Wilson became a free agent. Sort of. While still technically under contract, the Denver Broncos gave Wilson permission to speak with other teams before his release from the team becomes official Wednesday. Wilson had options. He met with the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly had interest, and who knows which other teams would’ve jumped in. Ultimately, he chose the Pittsburgh Steelers. He can thank former teammate Robert Turbin for the help.

Appearing on Sirius Radio Monday night with Alex Marvez, Turbin said he spoke with Wilson about where his next stop should be. Turbin’s advice was to strongly consider the Steelers.

“I sent him a text today,” Turbin told Marvez. “It’s kind of funny, I said, ‘You actually took my advice for once.’ We shared a little bit of a laugh over that just because when I did go and visit him, and he asked my opinion on where he should go. Obviously the writing was on the wall in Denver at that time…I said, ‘Listen man, I like Pittsburgh for you.'”

This conversation occurred late in the 2023 season after Wilson was benched by Denver. To be clear, Robert Turbin was never a Steeler. He was teammates with Wilson in Seattle in 2012 and 2014, the two entering the league together as rookies, and briefly in 2019 when Turbin was added as an injury replacement for the Seahawks’ playoff run.

Initially, Wilson considered signing with the Raiders, Turbin believing Wilson’s wife Ciara preferring the media hub Las Vegas provides. Evidently, Turbin knew or heard enough to advise Wilson on what made Pittsburgh such a special place. Turbin said the Steelers would serve as the right place culturally with a focus on winning and football.

“You go to Pittsburgh and it’s just all about ball,” he said. “The outside stuff the distractions, the media’s really good out there. You don’t have to deal with anything extra except football.”

A truer statement in Turbin’s playing days, perhaps, given the Steelers being in headlines for some of the wrong reasons throughout 2023. But it’s not a major city in the way New York or Chicago is with a media presence spotlighting and critiquing every move, something Wilson would’ve encountered had he signed with the Giants, who courted him last week.

As detailed by Albert Breer Tuesday, Wilson accepted no guarantees of being a starter and a one-year deal instead of the two-year contract he sought in coming to terms with Pittsburgh. The chance to compete and win was attractive as was his six-hour meeting with the team, Wilson reportedly connecting with Mike Tomlin.

Turbin also pointed out that Wilson and Tomlin are from the same region. Tomlin the Hampton Roads/Newport News portion of Virginia, Wilson born any hour’s drive away in Richmond. A small thing but a way the two could connect on a level Wilson probably couldn’t with other coaches. His rocky relationship with Sean Payton likely influenced his decision to choose a head coach he felt comfortable with. And Tomlin, given his emotional intelligence, was able to offer Wilson what he was looking for. In return, Wilson can hopefully offer the Steelers the same on the football field.