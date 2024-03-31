Watch: Former Steelers P Brad Wing Throws Trick Play Touchdown Pass In UFL Debut

With the start of the new UFL football league, the merger of the former USFL and XFL, several former Steelers are making their debuts. Earlier today, former RB Anthony McFarland Jr. scored a 28-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run play in his UFL debut. Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers P Brad Wing has thrown for a touchdown pass on an exciting trick play targeting the team’s center. Here is the play, posted by the UFL page on X.

TRICK PLAY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😱 THE CENTER WITH THE BIG-TIME CATCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Ee2I6Z39e — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

With the punt unit on the field, the San Antonio Brahmas sent their gunner in motion to the other side of the field, signaling that something interesting was about to happen. With the receivers covered out wide, C Alex Mollette, who was lined up as a tight end, ran up the middle of the field and caught a pass delivered by Wing. Mollette fought through a couple tackles and found his way into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the first half of the game.

I have to say, of all the former Steelers that are on rosters in the UFL, Wing passing for a touchdown was not on my bingo card.

Wing spent multiple stints with the Steelers, most recently filling in for an injured Pressley Harvin III last season for two games. He originally was with the Steelers in 2014 for a full season, where he averaged 43.7 yards per punt and a 38.8 net average before spending time with the New York Giants for three seasons.

He was then a part of the Memphis Express in the AAF for one season before being out of football for a few seasons. He then joined the XFL with the Brahmas in 2023 before circling back to the Steelers’ practice squad and is now back with the Brahmas in the new UFL.

Here is Wing discussing his trick-play touchdown pass at halftime.