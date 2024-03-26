Former NFL GM Has Steelers Picking Texas WR Adonai Mitchell In New Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to draft a wide receiver. That much has become very clear with their recent additions of Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency following the trade that shipped WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. The two new receivers are lower-level additions, so the Steelers still have a large need for a starter opposite George Pickens. Former NFL GM and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum released a first-round mock draft on Tuesday morning and has the Steelers landing a huge weapon for the offense, Texas WR Adonai Mitchell.

Here is what he wrote about Mitchell:

“The Steelers have dramatically overhauled their QB position with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but they also recently traded Diontae Johnson and could use a standout receiver opposite George Pickens. Mitchell had a standout season at Texas after transferring from Georgia, averaging 15.4 yards per catch and scoring 11 TDs. He can fly at 6-foot-2, running a 4.34 at the combine, and I really like this fit.”

The WR class in the 2024 NFL Draft is arguably the deepest and most talented position group this year. On Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent top-50 players list, Mitchell is 25th overall, and the fifth-ranked WR prospect. One of his most impressive games in college was against Alabama, where he was lined up against projected first-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. Mitchell had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

He measured in at the Combine at 6022, 205 pounds, with 32 3/8-inch arms. At that size, a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash is extremely impressive, and he also demonstrated how explosive he is with a 39-inch vertical leap and an 11’4″ broad jump.

He also has youth on his side, being just 21 years old. In a year with plenty of fifth- and sixth-year seniors due to COVID eligibility and NIL money keeping players in college longer, his youth stands out. In 35 career games, he racked up 93 receptions for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni attended the Texas pro day recently, but the interest appeared to be in Mitchell’s teammate, Xavier Worthy. Azzanni and Worthy reportedly met extensively after the pro day concluded. They have shown some interest in Mitchell, with a formal meeting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

To me, Mitchell seems like the better fit with a bigger frame and still having the long speed that Worthy has to stretch the field.

