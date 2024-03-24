Former NFL GM Compares LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. To George Pickens

What’s better than one George Pickens? Two George Pickens. At least in times that are good. From an on-field talent and upside perspective, former NFL GM Rick Spielman compared LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr., one of the top wide receivers in a stacked class, to Pickens.

Appearing for the 33rd Team, Spielman said Thomas’ hands and big-play ability remind him of Pickens.

“Everybody knows his partner Malik Nabers but this is an underrated big-play threat down the field. He improved as the season went along.”

Nabers is the more highly rated of the two prospects, expected to be a Top 10-15 selection. But Thomas came on strong in 2023, busting out for a 68 catch, 1,177 yard, and 17 touchdown season. Few players, if anyone, were the downfield threat Thomas was. Of his 17 scores, 13 of them were 10-plus yards out, 12 of them from at least 20 yards, and six of them 40-yard or longer touchdowns. A classic “triangle numbers” receiver, Thomas weighed in at 6027, 209 pounds at the Combine and ran a blistering 4.33 40. His RAS is 9.97, a top-ten figure of the last 35 years.

Brian Thomas Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Cjd5cWtgkw pic.twitter.com/xoZJDjmOEU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Our scouting report agreed with Spielman. While Thomas’ long speed grabs headlines, he finishes with a solid pair of hands and fantastic tracking. From our report:

“Tracks ball well, soft hands and plucks the ball away from his body, able to maintain speed and leverage while finding the football downfield”

Speed means little if you can’t finish the play. Thomas can. And his size and effort makes him a well-rounded player and fit in Arthur Smith’s system as Steelers’ new offensive coordinator. But Spielman noted Thomas’ game isn’t perfect.

“He needs to improve his route running.”

Thomas’ overall game is raw and in our tape study, he struggled to separate on intermediate routes. Against top corners like Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Thomas went quiet and finished the game with only three receptions for 36 yards. But Thomas has the traits to improve, displaying loose hips and impressive change-of-direction for his frame to create space. He needs refined but the ability to improve exists, separating him from the classic big-bodied jump ball receiver who can’t get open. Those types of prospects rarely work out but Thomas doesn’t fall into that bucket.

Ultimately, Spielman believes Thomas is worth the first round investment.

“I think this player, this receive, is the fourth-receiver off the board and will definitely be a first round pick. My pro comp to him? George Pickens.”

Pickens profiled as a similar big-play threat out of Georgia. But there are differences. He didn’t run quite as fast and came into the NFL with a lankier frame while making more spectacular grabs than Thomas. But his comparison isn’t too far off and after all, it’s hard to find too many baseline comparisons to a near 6-3, 210 pound receiver who ran in the low 4.3’s. In Combine history, only other three players have been as big and tall as Thomas and run sub 4.35: Julio Jones, DK Metcalf, and Stephen Hill.

If Pittsburgh is intent on drafting Thomas, they’ll likely have the chance. Given that at least three receivers are expected to be drafted ahead of him, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Edunze, and Nabers, along with a deep class at quarterback and offensive tackle pushing prospects like Thomas down, he’ll probably be on the board at No. 20. LSU’s Pro Day takes place Wednesday, though Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan will be tied up at league meetings, making their potential true interest harder to gauge. From there, a pre-draft visit may be key in truly linking Thomas to the Steelers.