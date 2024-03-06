Former HC Ron Rivera Says Justin Fields Strong Steelers Fit, Schefter Believes Decision Made ‘In The Next Week’

The dominoes have begun to fall around the NFL as we approach the start of free agency next week. We’ve seen quite a few big names around the league cut, such as Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams and Buffalo Bills CB Tra’Davious White. Former head coach Ron Rivera had some thoughts on one of the dominoes that people are waiting to see fall: Justin Fields.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is a name that has been most often connected to Pittsburgh. Bears GM Ryan Poles has made it clear that he wants to do right by the newly turned 25-year-old QB and ideally wants to move as quickly as possible.

Adam Schefter talked about the Fields situation on ESPN’s NFL Live today and gave his thoughts on a possible timetable.

“I think there are people within that organization that would like to see him stay there, too, which is just one more little wrench to throw in there,” Schefter said. “A lot going on with Justin Fields. It should be sorted out here in the next week.”

Fields is such an interesting trade case, largely because of his unique play style. He’s not going to fit perfectly in every scheme across the league, but the skills he brings to the table are impressive if used in the right way.

Former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was also on ESPN’s NFL Live today and discussed a potential fit with the Steelers.

“I think Pittsburgh would be a good landing spot for him,” Rivera noted. “They’re a physical running team. They’re a downhill running team, and I think that bodes very well for him just because of the fact that now you have a guy that can run play action, move around in the pocket, sustain the play, keep the play going, and get the ball downfield.”

At least on paper, the Steelers are one of the more sensible landing spots for Fields, and it’s honestly pretty difficult to think of more than a handful of potential suitors for him. For this reason, his trade value is hard to gauge. On one hand, he’s shown flashes of being an electric NFL quarterback in what was a pretty rough situation in Chicago and isn’t that far removed from being a top prospect.

But then you run into the classic supply and demand issue, where the demand for Fields just might not be there. Why should the Steelers, or anyone for that matter, give up a second and then some for Fields if they aren’t bidding against anybody? You are only worth what the market says you are.

At any rate, I’m hopeful that there will be some sort of resolution to the Fields’ situation in the next week, as Schefter suggested. It has to be frustrating for Fields and Kenny Pickett, for that matter. Whatever the Steelers’ quarterback situation looks like in 2024, the sooner it’s established, the sooner the team can start preparing for the actual season.