Florio: Mike Tomlin Has ‘Renewed Energy’ After Offseason Moves

It’s hard not to be excited about the Pittsburgh Steelers. After their busiest and most dramatic offseason in franchise history, changing the outlook and key faces of the franchise within a week, there’s a sense of urgency from the team to get over the hurdle that’s held them up for seven years. Winning a playoff game. Hoisting a Lombardi is always the team’s goal but getting out of Wild Card weekend is a starting point.

Reacting to the Steelers’ latest weekend moves, trading away Kenny Pickett on Friday, trading for Justin Fields on Saturday, Mike Florio says he’s hearing Mike Tomlin has more pep in his step around the building.

“Sources close to me tell me Tomlin has a renewed energy,” Florio told co-host Chris Simms on Monday’s Pro Football Talk podcast. “And that the entire building has a sense of urgency.”

Pittsburgh has revamped the key players on its offense. Gone are WR Diontae Johnson and Pickett, two starters who didn’t appear happy with their roles and standing with the team. Though hard to quantify, culture and locker room unity are key in winning and it was obvious the Steelers struggled there last year. Winning masks all problems but getting out of a losing rut requires a team to stay together. In fairness, Pittsburgh rallied and finished the year winning its three final games, proving Mike Tomlin hadn’t lost the team, but it was obvious the team needed leadership to guide the NFL’s third-youngest offense.

That comes in the form of 35-year-old Russell Wilson, signed to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. Now the starter, he’ll look to lead the Steelers to their first playoff win since 2016, the longest post-merger drought the team has ever had between postseason victories.

While Tomlin is someone who always seems to have boundless energy, the additions of Wilson and Fields along with the team’s other moves, including making LB Patrick Queen the highest-paid outside free agent in team history, changes the dynamic and feel of the group. Tomlin had one heck of a 52nd birthday, captured in this meeting and photo with Wilson and Queen.

Sounds and looks like a coach ready for the season to start. While the team has been praised for its offseason moves, the results will be the only thing that matters. The Steelers play in the league’s most competitive division, and the AFC North looks only stronger in 2024 with a healthy Joe Burrow and a healthier Cleveland Browns team overall. But in Pittsburgh, there’s no excuses. The Steelers have to win and have to win now. And their moves reflect it.