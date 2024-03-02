Five Takeaways Through The First Two Days Of The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS– Through two days of the 2024 NFL Combine, there have been several notable storylines involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and some prospects who the team may be interested in. Myself, Ross McCorkle and Jonathan Heitritter put together a list of our biggest takeaways so far from our time in Indianapolis.

Interest in Wide Receivers

The Steelers haven’t hidden their interest in several of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class, having held formal meetings with a bunch of guys that are expected to go in the first two rounds. Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, and LSU’s Brian Thomas all said they spoke to Pittsburgh in a formal meeting, being projected as top 50 prospects. Washington’s Jalen McMillan also spoke to Pittsburgh in a formal meeting, projecting more as a mid-round pick that fits as a slot receiver at the next level.

Pittsburgh has a need for another slot receiver with Allen Robinson II looking like a likely cap casualty coming up this offseason if the team can’t agree with him to a reduced cap charge in 2024. Pittsburgh could also use a top wideout with Diontae Johnson entering the final year of his deal in 2024, having to decide to re-sign him to another deal or to allow him to test free agency. This wide receiver class is loaded at the top and has good depth throughout, putting Pittsburgh in a position to land another quality prospect at a value as they’ve seemingly done over the years once again in 2024.

Defensive Back Workouts

The Steelers showed with their formal meetings that they are heavily interested in the crop of defensive backs in this draft, particularly the ones that are perceived to be selected in the top two or three rounds. There were some impressive workout numbers for some of these prospects. Here are the 40-yard dash times, vertical jump, and broad jump numbers for the known formal meeting prospects:

-Iowa CB Cooper DeJean: DNP (injury)

-Alabama CB Terrion Arnold: 4.50/37”/10’9”

-Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (Choice)

-Michigan CB Mike Sainristil: 4.47/40”/10’11”

-Clemson CB Nate Wiggins: 4.28/36”/10’7”

-Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: DNP (injury)

-Minnesota S Tyler Nubin: DNP (choice)

-USC S Calen Bullock: 4.48/DNP/DNP

There were also several prospects who the Steelers showed interest in at the Senior Bowl or Shrine Bowl or via informal visits. For the full list of results, visit our tracker.

Lack of QB Interest

The Steelers didn’t meet with many of the top quarterbacks at the Combine, as the team didn’t meet with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., or South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, based on conversations we had during media sessions. Oregon QB Bo Nix said he met with every team in some capacity but wouldn’t specify the nature of those meetings, while Tulane QB Michael Pratt wasn’t positive if he met with the Steelers, but thought he may have had an informal meeting.

The lack of interest in some of the top quarterbacks in the draft aligns with the idea that the Steelers are confident in Kenny Pickett, something that Omar Khan said yesterday during his press conference. Khan also said the Steelers would like to bring back Mason Rudolph, which means Rudolph would likely be Pickett’s top competition for the starting job, if he does indeed re-sign. Either way, don’t count on the Steelers being active in the early rounds of the draft when it comes to the quarterback position.

Notable Names Missing From Formal Visits

The Steelers did not spend many of their formal visits on people they would have spent time with at the Senior Bowl. Many of the top names such as Payton Wilson, Quinyon Mitchell, Darius Robinson, and others either did not meet with the Steelers at all at the combine or had informal visits. They have a finite amount of formals, so it is wise to get to know as many players as possible and this should not necessarily rule out any of those players.

If you read between the lines, a formal visit with somebody who was at the Senior Bowl could potentially mean there is that extra bit of interest in them. That will be something to watch with the offensive linemen interviews on Saturday morning. Will the Steelers double up on a guy like Jackson Powers-Johnson, or will they continue with the trend of not holding formal meetings with Senior Bowl guys?

The Lone Tight End

The Steelers had one known visit with a tight end. That player was FSU TE Jaheim Bell. He said in his interview session that some teams have mentioned the possibility of him playing fullback at the next level. He was the only tight end in attendance who fits that role as an undersized tight end who could make the switch in the right system. He also played all over FSU’s offense as an H-back, tight end, and running back. He made a one-handed catch at the combine workouts that was eerily similar to Darnell Washington’s from last year.