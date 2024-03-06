Fittipaldo: ‘Good Possibility’ Steelers Land Free Agent LB Jerome Baker

The Tuesday afternoon news that the Miami Dolphins were releasing veteran linebacker Jerome Baker was rather surprising, but that move might have just created a real opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a true answer to a pressing question that they haven’t quite been able to answer in recent seasons.

Baker, who would have entered the second season of a three-year, $37.5 million extension with the Dolphins, suffered a wrist injury in Week 18 that required season-ending surgery. Currently, he is rehabbing from the injury, but the Dolphins reported in Tuesday’s official transaction log that Baker was released due to a failed physical, which raises questions.

But due to the need at the position and the interest the Steelers showed in Baker prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh could be the soft landing on for Baker, reuniting the Ohio State product with former Dolphins teammate and fellow linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo certainly believes it’s a situation to watch. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, Fittipaldo stated that it’s a “good possibility” that the Steelers and Baker can come together in free agency.

“I remember going back to when Baker was coming out of Ohio State. That’s an annual stop on the Steelers’ Pro Day tour. And there was some interest then,” Fittipaldo said when asked if the Steelers will sign Baker, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. I think Baker ended up going in the third round, maybe second round. But yeah, he was a Day 2 pick and there was definitely some interest back then.

“I know he is coming off an injury. But yeah, I mean, that salary cap casualty by the Dolphins could end up being fortuitous for the Steelers if they can potentially hammer out a deal.”

Baker was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 with the Dolphins, and his release saves the Dolphins nearly $10 million in cap space. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins were trying to work out a restructure with Baker, but the veteran linebacker couldn’t come to an agreement with the team.

So, if the two sides were trying to work out a restructure and couldn’t agree on number, chances are he won’t be taking much less on the open market than the $10.768 million he was set to earn in 2024.

Despite the wrist injury, the 27-year-old Baker is still relatively young and has some good football in front of him. That should have him as a guy drawing plenty of interest on the open market following his release.

Last season with the Dolphins, Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown while playing in just 13 games. In his career Baker has played in 94 games with 82 starts and has recorded 587 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and two touchdowns, also breaking up another 21 passes.

Baker, a third-round pick in 2018, has played 800 or more snaps in four of his six NFL seasons. Last season alone, Baker played 713 snaps before getting hurt. On the year, Baker graded out at a 66.6 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 74.4 in coverage and a 56.7 against the run.

With questions regarding the health of Cole Holcomb and Roberts and Mark Robinson the only experienced linebackers on the roster, the position is a major need for the Steelers. GM Omar Khan even said so himself at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, stating that inside linebacker is a position that “we have to address” this offseason.

So, could the Steelers go back to the homework they did on Baker ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft and decide to bring him to the Steel City after all? That seems quite probable. There’s a clear need from the Steelers’ vantage point, they have the cap space, and there is a familiar face to land next to in Roberts that could entice Baker.

Would not be stunned if Steelers bring in Jerome Baker at ILB. Actually, I'd say there is a good chance. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 5, 2024

Fittipaldo believes it’s a strong possibility. So does The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, who stated in a tweet Tuesday evening there’s a “good chance.”

We’ll see if that ends up playing out in free agency, but the dots are starting to connect a bit when it comes to Baker and the Steelers as a pairing in free agency.