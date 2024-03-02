‘Felt Really Good In There’: Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher Enjoyed ‘Really Good Interview’ With Steelers

If there is one position of need that is pretty easily identifiable for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, it’s along the offensive line.

Based on their meetings at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, the Steelers are meeting with quite a few offensive linemen in an effort to get to know them more throughout the pre-draft process.

Those meetings included one with Notre Dame right tackle Blake Fisher, who stated that he felt really good in the meeting with the Steelers’ brass consisting of head coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and scouts, telling reporters Saturday morning that he got a good vibe from the interview.

“I walked in, it was a great vibe. Coach Tomlin and everybody else was there. Omar, the GM. It really was a good interview in there,” Fisher said to reporters Saturday. “I felt really good coming outta there as well. Just kind of interview that was more-so a dialogue interview. For the most part, I felt really good in there.”

That’s certainly good to hear from a potential offensive tackle prospect like Fisher.

The Steelers under Mike Tomlin usually have great interviews at the Combine, ones that players speak glowingly about. Fisher’s comments were no different.

What’s notable though was that he’s a realistic target in the draft for the Steelers.

Fisher checked in at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds at the Combine. He started 27 games for Notre Dame in his collegiate career and is very young. He won’t turn 21 until March 25.

Fisher was a former 5-star recruit that chose Notre Dame over several other blue-blood programs in college football, and became just the fifth Notre Dame offensive lineman to ever start as a true freshman, starting at left tackle before getting hurt and then flipping to right tackle opposite Joe Alt.

In the scouting report for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora gave Fisher a Late Day 2-Early Day 3 grade in the fourth round and compared him to Steelers’ left tackle Dan Moore Jr., adding that Fisher is still raw and developing.

“Fisher can run block and has a well-rounded game, but there are technical issues in his game he has to clean up. He doesn’t have the top-end physical or athletic traits of other lineman in this class that will limit his ceiling. A solid player but not someone who jumped off the tape. He’ll do best in a man/power blocking scheme where he can down block and seal and hide some of his athletic limitations.”

The age, size, and experience are all enticing when it comes to Fisher. His versatility should be commended, too. He could certainly be a lineman on the radar for the Steelers and offensive line coach Pat Meyer. Remember the name.