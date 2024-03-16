Eagles Reporter Indicates Team Reached Out To Steelers To ‘Gauge’ Interest In Kenny Pickett

In a matter of just a few days, the Steelers quarterback room has flipped on its head. Mike Tomlin indicated in his post-season press conference that he believed the 2024 starting quarterback was on the current roster.

Well, it seems Mike Tomlin was wrong. The team “mutually parted ways” with Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and on Friday, they shipped Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for draft compensation.

In the last day or so, a lot of reports have come out regarding the reasoning for the trade. The consensus seems to be that Pickett was told that it was Wilson’s job to lose going into next year. Pickett, who was looking for at the very least an open competition, then requested a trade.

However, on the Eagles team website, the Eagles’ digital media manager Chris McPherson says the Eagles were the team that initiated interest in the trade.

“When the Pittsburgh Steelers added veteran Russell Wilson to be their new quarterback, the Eagles saw a valuable opportunity to gauge what it would take to acquire 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who was the team’s starter to open the 2023 season, to back up Jalen Hurts.”

This report would seem as if the Eagles were proactive in acquiring Pickett, rather than the Steelers looking to move him due to a trade request. Of course, both things can be true, as Pickett could have requested a trade and the Eagles happened to call around the same time with a decent offer. But it at least gives a little bit of pause to the theory Pickett alone forced his way out of town.

More information about Pickett’s last few days in Pittsburgh will likely surface in the coming weeks, but it seems like every additional piece of information only hurts Pickett’s cause.

It’s safe to say that Kenny Pickett has not looked good through all of this. Once thought of as a guy who would find success at the next level thanks to his leadership, decision-making, and accuracy, he’s quickly fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh.

His poor play was part of it, but he’s a local guy. After going to the University of Pittsburgh he’s still had his fair share of fans despite his lack of production. But if what is being said about Pickett is true, that he ran from the grind once Wilson was signed, and that he gave up on this team and this city, he won’t be greeted with a warm welcome when he comes back.