Dulac: Cordarrelle Patterson, Steelers Talked For A Week Prior To Reaching Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines on Tuesday when they reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson. This came right on the heels of the new hybrid kickoff rule passing for the 2024 season. The rule is an attempt to revitalize the kickoff return in the league, and who better to take advantage of that than Patterson?

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that seemed to be the genesis of the signing.

“The Steelers began talking with Patterson, 33, last week when it became apparent to them the kickoff rule proposal was gaining steam among the owners,” Dulac wrote. “So when the rule was officially adopted on a one-year trial basis by a 29-3 vote, they moved quickly to seal the deal.”

Patterson has 11 seasons’ worth of NFL experience, largely at the kick returner position. He’s played in 170 games and returned 273 kicks for 7,989 yards and nine touchdowns. He has a career return average of 29.3 yards.

The new rule represents a departure from how most players are used to kickoffs being conducted in the NFL or at the college level. However, there are examples of the kickoff thanks to the XFL as highlighted by Adam Schefter on X.

Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

The Steelers averaged 23.5 yards per return in 2023, so it makes sense that the team would want to upgrade there. Then you factor in the renewed emphasis on kickoff returns, and why wouldn’t the Steelers look for the best option available?

It also doesn’t hurt that Patterson can offer some depth on offense under his former head coach and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In three years with the Atlanta Falcons under Smith, Patterson carried the ball 347 times for 1,494 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 82 catches for 708 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

No doubt all that was discussed in the week leading up Patterson and the Steelers agreeing to terms, and it’s easy to see why the Steelers would target the four-time Pro Bowler. While he will be the primary kick returner, he can still be useful in a depth role on offense, which is good for maximizing roster spots.

A NEW NFL RECORD FOR @ceeflashpee84 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8nPaEJPFoz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

And who doesn’t love adding an NFL record holder?