‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If Steelers Make More Big Moves, Says Dulac

The legal tampering period of free agency began just a week ago, last Monday, and already it has been the wildest offseason ever for the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the signing of Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen to the trades involving Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett, and now Justin Fields, there has been a constant flow of big moves coming from the Steelers’ front office.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac joined the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon and said the moves may not be done.

“Art Rooney came out, the team president, after the season and basically said his patience is running thin and quote, it’s time to win some playoff games,” Dulac said in a video clip of the show posted on Rich Eisen’s YouTube channel. “They are not standing pat, and that was a directive pretty much to Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin: don’t be satisfied with 10-7. We need to do something. And they are doing something, and I don’t think they’re done.”

There are currently two wide receivers that have reportedly garnered interest from the Steelers. Mike Williams, who is scheduled to meet with the team this Thursday, and Tyler Boyd, who had reports of mutual interest last week.

Receiver is one of the more pressing issues on the roster at the moment after the Steelers traded away Johnson to the Carolina Panthers last week. Either one of those two names would alleviate the need to draft a receiver on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft, though they could certainly still go that route regardless. Eisen asked about the reports of Williams meeting with the Steelers to see if that could be the next big move.

“Yeah, or bigger is all I will tell you, Rich,” Dulac said. “It might not even be Mike Williams, it might be a bigger catch.”

At this point, with the number of surprising moves the Steelers have made, anything seems possible. This brief lull of Steelers news since Saturday evening could be coming to an end. With Williams set to meet with the team on Thursday, it would be surprising if something happened before then, but we will see.