Did Diontae Johnson want out of Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly intend to send WR Diontae Johnson and a seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers today. In exchange, they receive CB Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick. On the surface, this doesn’t seem to mesh with previous reports about the Steelers’ intentions, but it’s all about perspective.

First, let’s go back to the reports. Multiple reports stated clearly that while the Steelers were listening to offers, they were not actively trying to move Johnson. Under those circumstances, you have to assume Pittsburgh believes it received good value here, which has multiple dimensions.

I hope we can take it to mean that they really like Jackson. A former second-round pick, he is 28 years old with 76 career starts and 14 career interceptions. All reports are framing this as the Steelers trading Johnson away, however, not acquiring Jackson.

Many fans grew tired of Johnson, either personally or professionally, if not both. His game deserves fair critiques, but some of the most popular—his bad hands—are outdated at best. But the Steelers are committed to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and many fairly raised questions about his fit. Perhaps their willingness to listen to offers related to his place in Smith’s offense, in part.

Still, at least sitting here today, I can’t help but wonder how Johnson plays a role in this trade. Did he want to find another team? Perhaps he understood he wasn’t likely to get a lucrative extension from them this offseason. Perhaps he grew tired of the negative environment that seemed to surround him. Maybe he doesn’t believe in the direction the offense is going, particularly at quarterback. For all we know, he preferred not to play with George Pickens.

During their loss to the Cleveland Browns, Broderick Jones physically separated Johnson from a confrontation with an unidentified coach, according to reports. We know there were issues. There are always issues when the offense is struggling, especially with a weak passing game for wide receivers. Add it all up and I wonder if Johnson wanted to leave as much as the Steelers were willing to part with him.

Or perhaps they really like Jackson that much. I suppose you could construe his value as equivalent to something like a third-round pick. We’ll learn more about him in the coming days, but now we’ll begin to forget Diontae Johnson.

