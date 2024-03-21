Despite Mike Tomlin’s Reservations, NFL Keeps ‘Tush Push’ In Place

The Tush Push will plow ahead into another season. Despite speculation the league could disallow the rugby-like play, NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent said there will not be a proposal or consideration to banning the play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news Thursday evening, days ahead of next week’s owners meetings.

NFL is leaving the “Tush Push” as a legal play for the 2024 season. NFL executive Troy Vincent said today that there will not be any proposal presented this off-season to ban it for next season. “The Eagles,” Vincent said on a conference call, “do it well.” pic.twitter.com/Eeyf5QGQqb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024

Popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles and adopted by many other NFL teams, it’s used on the goal line or in situations where the offense needs one or fewer yards. The quarterback sneaks ahead with one or two “pushers” behind to send him over the yard or goal line. The Eagles’ play has a high success rate with seemingly no good plan to stop it, even stumping Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Other teams haven’t replicated the Eagles’ success and it’s likely why the play remains legal. But it has created controversy over its injury potential, guaranteeing a 22-player scrum on every attempt. Two New York Giants’ players were injured on the same play of an attempted Tush Push in 2023.

During the season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was reportedly against the play but corrected the record and said he didn’t have a strong stance either way.

While many don’t have strong opinions of the Tush Push, Mike Tomlin has evidently advocated for its elimination or at least, some changes. That’s what Vincent indicated during an interview with Pro Football Talk during Combine week.

“If was [a rule] that I felt like if I brought up, [I’d be told to] move on…outside of Mike T,” Vincent said in late February. “Mike T, in his mind, he wants to make sure the defense, like on the point-after attempt, I have to still defend that play. And for me to defend that play, my defenders are looking at doing things we would do on a point-after attempt or field goal block.”

Tomlin sits on the competition committee, the group in charge of reviewing plays like this. Vincent didn’t detail exactly what Tomlin was referring to his team looking at doing. If that meant someone potentially trying to jump over and clear the line, which could lead to injury. But even the Steelers have occasionally dabbled in the play, though usually with a single pusher and not as tightly bunched as the Eagles’ formation.

Regardless of Tomlin’s feelings, the Tush Push is here for at least another year. And barring something dramatic, likely a severe injury, there’s little appetite for the league to change course.