Derrick Henry ‘Definitely Comfortable’ Adapting To Ravens’ Run Game Despite Taylor Lewan’s Reservations

The Baltimore Ravens have only made one significant outside addition thus far in signing RB Derrick Henry. Now 30, he arrives on a two-year, $16 million contract and with the obligation to learn and entirely new scheme.

His former long-time teammate, T Taylor Lewan, has some reservations about how he’ll fit in Baltimore. In an offense populated by zone-read plays with QB Lamar Jackson, he’ll have to adapt to some different ways of doing things, but Henry has no such concerns.

“Yes, I’m definitely comfortable. I’m confident in my ability, confident to adjust, and excited for what’s in store”, he said about his ability to adjust to the Ravens’ run scheme, via the team’s website. “Taylor [Lewan] is very opinionated these days. He has his opinion on a lot of stuff, but I’m very confident in my ability”.

Henry and Lewan are very good friends, having played seven years together from 2016 through 2022. There’s no animosity or bad blood here, just Lewan’s genuine observations he shares on his podcast. He’s never shied away from saying what’s on his mind, nor admitting that he hit T.J. Watt in the nuts.

Since 2018, Henry has been one of the game’s dominant runners, his only real steady rival being Nick Chubb. During that time, across 88 games, he’s rushed for 8,268 yards with 80 touchdowns and a 4.7-yard average. Even just last season, while his average ticked down to 4.2, he rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 scores.

The Ravens moved on from Gus Edwards at running back, and seemingly have no plans for J.K. Dobbins. The latter, a former second-round draft pick, is still recovering from yet another season-ending injury, currently a free agent. They retain Justice Hill from a year ago, as well as rookie Keaton Mitchell, who is recovering from a torn ACL himself.

The last time the Ravens ranked outside the top three teams in rushing was in 2017, the year before they drafted Jackson. Since then, in combination with a run scheme built by Greg Roman, they’ve bene the most dangerous rushing offense.

Henry gives them the most powerful threat they’ve had in the backfield since Ray Rice (no pun intended). Even at 30 years old, he is still one of the best pure runners in the game. He may have to adjust some to playing with Jackson and Baltimore, but he’ll just as equally benefit from him.

Running backs always put up boosted numbers playing with a premiere running threat at quarterback. Defenses have to account for the possibility of a guy like Jackson taking off—especially him. Nobody schemes more designed runs than the Ravens do for Jackson.

Baltimore gives linebackers the option between Jackson and Henry, equally difficult to tackle but for opposite reasons. I don’t know that he continues to make the Pro Bowl here, but the Ravens should get their money’s worth.