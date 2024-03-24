Depot After Dark: Watt Honored, QB Housing Market, Fields Top Backup

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 23.

T.J. Watt Honored At 101 Awards

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was honored at the 101 Awards last night, winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Year award. It’s the third time Watt has won the Award, and Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar was present at the ceremony when Watt accepted his award at the ceremony in Kansas City. The Steelers’ Twitter account posted a picture.

Last night, @_TJWatt was honored at the #101Awards for being named the 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/B9pvV6Vkh5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2024

Watt was snubbed of the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, losing to Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett. The 101 Awards got it right though, and Watt was deservedly honored. Micah Parsons won the NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson Catches March Madness

It’s all working out well for new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson. Signing with Pittsburgh, his NC State Wolfpack spent their first round of the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh. Wilson took in tonight’s action against 14 seeded Oakland, a game going down to the wire.

Russell Wilson taking in the Oakland vs North Carolina State March Madness game today in Pittsburgh #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/9DmVG9qax3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 24, 2024

Wilson played at NC State from 2008 to 2010, throwing for over 8,500 yards and 76 touchdowns. He still ranks fourth in school history in passing yards and second in touchdowns, the latter only trailing Philip Rivers.

Mitch Trubisky House On The Market

After Russell Wilson sold his Denver house and Kenny Pickett put his Pittsburgh-area house on the market, Mitch Trubisky followed suit. Trubisky’s Edgeworth home is on the market for $1.9 million, per WPXI. The house is on over half an acre of land and features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier in this offseason, and he’ll look to have success backing up Josh Allen for the second time in his career. Trubisky spent a season with the Bills before signing with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2022 season.

Justin Fields Named NFL’s Top Backup

The betting service FanDuel released their list of top backups in the NFL, and they had recently acquired Steelers quarterback Justin Fields at No. 1 on the list.

Of the 10 quarterbacks on the list, nine of them changed teams this offseason, including former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who came in at No. 6. The only quarterback who was with their current team in the 2023 season was Cowboys QB Trey Lance, who was traded to Dallas ahead of Week One last year.

The only other AFC North quarterback on the list was Jameis Winston, who signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Fields and Mac Jones, who came in at No. 5, were both first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Pickett along with Desmond Ridder were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fields will backup Russell Wilson this season, and there’s a chance he could be Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future after spending the last two seasons as the primary starter for the Chicago Bears.