Depot After Dark: Steelers Signings Icebreaker, Team Searches For Hillgrove’s Replacement, Aaron Donald Talks Retirement

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 21.

Steelers Signing Icebreaker

Just like you at your new job, the Pittsburgh Steelers free agent signings — QB Russell Wilson, LB Patrick Queen, SS DeShon Elliott and P Cameron Johnston — answered a handful of questions during an icebreaker shared to the team’s Twitter account Friday.

Hear about Queen’s hidden talent, Elliott’s dogs, Johnston’s hometown, and what Wilson would do if he wasn’t playing football.

Check out the whole video below.

Get to know the new guys in tahn ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jbrr8lcx6o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2024

Steelers Look For Hillgrove’s Replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their next play-by-play announcer, replacing the retired Bill Hillgrove, who steps down from his role after decades with the team. The Steelers posted a job description for his replacement on Team Work Online, a popular “help wanted” site for sports organizations.

The listing has a long lists of preferences and duties of the job. The only major requirement they mandate is at least five years of play-by-play experience with a major professional or college team.

Steelers Top Play

In their pursuit of growing the game internationally, the NFL and its United Kingdom YouTube account shared what they determined to be each team’s best play of the 2023 season. For Pittsburgh, that was WR George Pickens’ sideline grab in his monster performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in their rematch, leading to a crucial Steelers’ win. Pickens finished the game with 4 receptions for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns.

I can’t directly link the video, but I’ve queued it up here if you want to relive the moment. And you can check out the best of the rest of the NFL.

Aaron Donald Opens Up

Now-retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald opened up about his retirement, leaving football at 32 years old but still near the top of his game.

Teasing an upcoming interview, Donald said he was “burnt out” and had given the game all he could give. He also pointed out he couldn’t get his mind ready to attack another long, 17-game season.

Donald walks away as a 10-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time All Pro. His next stop will be a first-ballot ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years from now.