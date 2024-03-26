Depot After Dark: Steelers Draft Hats, Zach Banner Vows Football Return, O-Lineman Scouting Report

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 25.

Steelers Draft Attire

If you want to be fully invested in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft season, there’s some gear to get decked out in. The NFL released the official team draft hat and shirt for the 2024 NFL draft.

My take, as the least fashionable person ever? The hat looks solid, and the PA logo is pretty sweet on the side. The shirt looks a little too much like the upcoming solar eclipse. But they’re available if you’re looking to stock up on gear.

Zach Banner Vows Football Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner responded to a recent tweet to update his football plans after missing years due to knee problems. In his reply, Banner promised, “I’ll be playing football this year,” though he didn’t specify when or even the league he plans to play for.

He also recapped his story: He tore his ACL in Week One of the 2020 season, which essentially derailed his career. He struggled to get fully healthy the following year and missed most of the season, only logging a handful of snaps as a tackle-eligible.

I’m great bro…

I’ve been grinding for the last two years to get back…

I promise I’ll be playing football this year…

But it’s awesome that my grind and passion when I was in the 412 and ultimately costing a part of my body and livelihood was enough for your love bro…

First… https://t.co/Tf1lzyK1fl — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) March 25, 2024

Banner held a workout with the New York Jets last year but was not signed.

O-Line Scouting Report

Not Steelers’ related but a cool nugget to share for the football junkies out there. Former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long tweeted out a scouting report ahead of a 2016 game against the Green Bay Packers. You can read his notes of opposing strengths, weaknesses, and coaching points he wanted to make sure to remember. A cool view into how these guys prepared.