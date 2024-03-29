Depot After Dark: Steelers Cheer On Buccos, Bill Burr Reacts To Cameron Johnston, Brady’s Ownership On Hold

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Cheer On Bucs

Baseball is back. The Pittsburgh Pirates opened up the 2024 season on the road against the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon. Before first pitch, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ team Twitter account shouted out the Buccos and wished them good luck on the season.

Good luck @derekshelton and the @Pirates. Looking forward to watching some Buccos baseball this season. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) March 28, 2024

Despite a hot start last April, the Pirates finished the 2023 season 76-86 and are looking for their first winning season since 2018 when the team won 82 games. Pittsburgh won on opening day in Steelers-like fashion, an ugly 6-5 win in 12 innings, a game that featured many baserunning errors. Three Pirates were thrown out at home plate and yet they came away with the win.

Bill Burr On Cameron Johnston

Not only did the Steelers sign punter Cameron Johnston to replace Pressley Harvin III, they signed Bill Burr’s doppelganger. Though this isn’t the first time Burr’s commented on his look-a-like, he was asked about Johnston — now a Steeler — during a recent appearance of The Breakfast Club.

“Oh yeah, I’ve seen that guy,” Burr told the show. “It’s scary. I concur. That guy does definitely look like me. Would’ve been cooler if he was a quarterback.”

Let’s just hope Johnston punts better than Burr could. Johnston averaged 47.3 gross yards per punt last season, a higher figure than any Steelers’ punter has recorded in history.

Brady Waits

Not Steelers’ related but the NFL is needling Tom Brady a bit, which is sure to make some Pittsburgh fans happy. Brady has been attempting to complete an ownership stake into the Las Vegas Raiders. But the owners did not vote on the proposal during this week’s league meetings. Some have concerns about Brady not paying his fair share.

“The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October, per the PA’s Mark Anderson. “If reasonable value says … that 10% should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Brady has been attempting to buy a stake into the Raiders for 11 months. At the meetings, Roger Goodell expressed optimism a deal would get done, but the timeline is unclear. Owners will meet again in May.

Brady has been slow-playing his retirement pursuits with this sale being held up and taking an extra year to prepare for his role as an in-game analyst for Fox — a move that has been met with criticism for pushing out popular commentator Greg Olson.