Depot After Dark: More Pickett Thoughts, Tomlin Salutes Duquesne, Pittsburgh Dad On Free Agency

More From Kenny Pickett

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett – it’s still weird to write that – held his first conference with his new team. We’ve written about his thoughts on why he wanted out and how he handled his exit, but there are a couple more thoughts worth sharing.

As Dave Bryan transcribed, Pickett discussed a couple of issues. He talked about the league’s impatience and how “extremely competitive” the NFL is.

After a tough 2023 season in Pittsburgh, Pickett hopes he can use those lessons to help him in the future.

“Putting my head down, going back to work, doing what I love,” he said of the mentality he’s bringing to 2024.

Headed close to home, saying his parents now only have a 75-minute drive to watch him, Pickett thinks Philadelphia is the ideal spot for him.

“I just think it’s a good reset.”

If you want to listen to Pickett’s full presser, click the link here.

Tomlin Congratulates The Dukes

Mike Tomlin tweeted a shout-out Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot at the Dukes for making the NCAA Tournament after winning the A-10 Conference Championship, the school’s first tournament appearance since 1977. It’ll also be the last year Dambrot coaches, announcing his retirement after their season comes to a close.

With the Pitt Panthers being part of the “First Four Out” and failing to make the tournament, Duquesne will serve as the hometown team for the tourney. The team went 24-11 in the regular season. Now the No. 11 seed, they will take on BYU in the first round. Tip off is set for Thursday at 12:40 PM/EST on TruTV.

Pittsburgh Dad Weighs In

After an unpredictable offseason, we gotta hear from Pittsburgh Dad. He shared his thoughts on all the Steelers moves, bringing in Russell Wilson, trading away Kenny Pickett, and dealing for Justin Fields.

“At this point, I don’t know what the hell is going to be traded. Somebody better go downtown and make sure we still have all Three Rivers. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we traded the Mon for a third-rounder.”

Catch the whole clip below.