Depot After Dark: Herbig Brothers Celebrity Judges, Complete Combine Results, Zierlein Mock Draft

Herbig Brothers Celebrity Judges

Nick and Nate Herbig continue to give back and help out their Hawaii homeland. According to Kauai Now, the brothers and teammates will serve as celebrity judges for the Kaua‘i Poke Fest held on June 8. The event will raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires last August.

“Poke has been one of our favorite foods since we were kids,” Nick Herbig told Kauai Now. “We are stoked to be a part of this event back on Kaua‘i this summer.”

The two have already raised plenty of money and held events in support of those impacted by the devastating fires and will continue to help later this year. Nick and Nate finished up their first season in Pittsburgh, Nick a fourth round draft pick and Nate a free agent who signed last offseason.

Complete Combine Results

Putting a bow on the 2024 NFL Combine, here’s a quick link to all of the results. As we’ve done for years, we made a spreadsheet logging every tangible aspect of the Combine. Heights, weights, wingspans, 40 times, three-cone times, and everything else.

Technically, the Combine wrapped up on Monday with the offensive line getting on the bench press before departing Indianapolis. We’ve updated our sheet with those numbers, too. Arkansas center Beaux Limmer paced the group with a whopping 39 reps. Check out his scouting report here.

And click below to pull up the sheet of complete 2024 NFL Combine results.

Lance Zierlein Mock Draft

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein released Version 2.0 of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft. For the Steelers, he has them grabbing Clemson CB Nate Wiggins with the 20th overall pick, writing:

“Pittsburgh has a variety of decisions to make in free agency, but there will still be needs across the board by the time the draft comes. Wiggins addresses the cornerback spot with elite top-end speed and the fluidity to stay connected to NFL route-runners.”

Cornerback is one of the draft’s strongest classes, with Wiggins as a top cover man. He blazed a 4.28 40-time at the Combine before bowing out due to a hip flexor injury on his second run, preventing him from completing the on-field work. Weight (173 pounds) and length (30.5 inches) are real concerns, especially in Pittsburgh’s scheme. Check out our scouting report on him at the link here.

Mel Kiper Combine Reaction

If you want even more draft information, check out Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates recapping the Combine Monday morning. The two spend plenty of time discussing two of the deepest position groups, wide receiver and cornerback.

Catch the whole discussion below.