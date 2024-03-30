Depot After Dark: Harrison Responds To Kelce, Elliott’s Golf Swing, Fields To Wear No. 2?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 29.

Deebo Responds

James Harrison caught wind of Travis Kelce’s story about him, recalling the time he smack talked Deebo only to be smacked later in the same game.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram story, Harrison responded with the caption: “Just business, nothing personal.”

Stone cold. A classic James Harrison response.

Elliott’s Golf Swing

Let’s just say DeShon Elliott’s better on the gridiron than he is out on the links. The NFLPA did Elliott dirty by sharing his golf “swing” at the NFLPA Golf Classic, whiffing through this attempted drive.

The event took place March 21-23 in Mexico at the El Camaleón Mayakoba golf course. This is the second year the NFLPA has held a golf tournament, featuring 64 players from around the league. And based on Elliott’s swing, maybe it should be just 63.

Fields Is No. 2?

Though there’s been rumors about Fields wearing a No. 5 jersey, he might end up claiming No. 2. He shared this Instagram story Friday showing him around some palm trees with the number 2 added to the photo.

What does it mean? We really don’t know, and figuring out a player’s meaning behind an IG story has always proven to be a fruitless task. But Fields has likely seen the reports and speculation about him wearing No. 5 and might be responding back. Either way, it doesn’t look like he’s going to keep his No. 1 jersey that he’s worn since high school.