‘I Talked Smack To The Wrong Guy:’ Travis Kelce Regrets Chirping James Harrison

Travis Kelce learned a valuable lesson. Don’t smack talk James Harrison. He might not say anything back but at some point, his actions will do all the talking.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce recalled the time he tried to chirp Harrison. And how it backfired in spectacular fashion.

“I’ll tell you what, I talked smack to the wrong guy. James Harrison, man…I ended up getting his wrath,” Kelce told brother Jason and guest RB Saquon Barkley. “He played that outside backer position where he’d sometimes be over number two in the slot. We’re playing in Pittsburgh. I’m talking a little bit of shit to him. He’s staring at me with the black visor. Can’t really see if he’s looking at me but I know he’s looking at me. Because he’s not saying anything.

“Couple quarters go by. I’m looking in at the ball because it’s silent cadence. Just absolutely smoked me off the line of scrimmage. Fucked up the whole play. I’m going to [quarterback Alex Smith] like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do there.’ I’m looking in at the ball. He’s looking at my blindside. Obviously never talked shit to him again.”

Unfortunately, I’ve not been able to find the play. It occurred in either the 2014 or 2016 matchup but given that the framework of the discussion revolved around “welcome to the NFL” moments, it’s more likely Kelce is referring to the 2014 contest, a 20-12 Steelers win. That was Kelce’s second season but his first seeing meaningful playing time after failing to record a catch his rookie season.

If you’re unclear what Travis Kelce’s describing, he lined up as a stand-up slot receiver with Harrison to his outside shoulder. Kelce looked to the middle of the field to see the football snapper (offenses usually use silent counts on the road, meaning there’s no cadence to hear) and Harrison ear-holed an unsuspecting Kelce off the ball, ruining the entire play.

Harrison had – and still has, frankly – the reputation as one of the toughest people around. An undrafted free agent with self-admitted issues taking to coaching, Harrison found his footing after being released by the Steelers several times, even briefly playing in NFL Europe. He climbed the ladder from special teams and became a starter in his age-29 season, still going on to end his football career as Pittsburgh’s all-time sack leader. That record was broken in 2023 by T.J. Watt.

Talking smack wasn’t something Harrison needed to do. His play spoke volumes and he always had success against Kansas City, beating up on left tackle Eric Fisher. In seven career games against the Chiefs, Harrison registered 28 tackles, eight quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks in seven regular season games. He also played a large part in Pittsburgh’s last playoff win, beating the Chiefs in the 2016 Divisional Round with two quarterback hits and a third-down sack of Alex Smith to stall out a drive. He also drew a crucial holding call against Fisher to wipe out a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game at 18.

Years later, Kelce would get semi-payback. Though it didn’t come against Harrison, he smacked T.J. Watt in their 2018 game, a nasty chip that sent Watt to the ground.

Heck of a chip by Travis Kelce. Head on a swivel, Watt. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zsoigUab5Z — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2018

An idea probably given to him by Harrison those years ago. Football coming full circle. The competitive level of all three players, Travis Kelce, T.J. Watt, and James Harrison, is partly what’s fueled them to become superstars.

