Depot After Dark: Colon On Aiyuk, Tomlin On Kickers, Russell Wilson Says ‘Best Ahead’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 20.

Willie Colon On Brandon Aiyuk

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and current analyst for Fox Sports’ The Carton Show, Willie Colon weighed in on the Brandon Aiyuk rumors following Aiyuk’s tweet at Mike Tomlin on Tuesday.

Colon said he was in favor of making the move, pushing back on Carton, who argued the Steelers couldn’t afford him.

“This is something to be had,” Colon said of Aiyuk’s tweet, who rarely talks to social media. “It can happen.”

.@willcolon66 makes a case for Brandon Aiyuk to go to the Steelers: pic.twitter.com/3OhbNcC3Hf — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 20, 2024

As Dave Bryan laid out Tuesday night, Pittsburgh could make the math work in both carrying his initial cap charge and a long-term deal (that would reduce his 2024 cap hit). We’ll see if the Steelers make a move.

Tomlin On Scouting Kickers

Funny quip I caught watching Alabama’s Pro Day coverage on SEC Now. Reporter Cole Cubelic said he briefly spoke with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who walked past Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard. Cubelic asked Tomlin how he scouts kickers. His answer?

“I don’t,” Tomlin replied. “I send my special teams coach for that.”

That’s a Danny Smith job. Fortunately, it’s been awhile since the Steelers have had to scout kickers, Chris Boswell serving as the team’s kicker since 2015. Scouting punters, however, is another matter. At least with veteran Cameron Johnston signed, the Steelers won’t have to worry about that this year, either.

Russell Wilson’s Declaration

Quarterback Russell Wilson is back to work. Signing with the Steelers last week, he tweeted a video showing him training on a football field (with a soccer net behind) with the caption “Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead.”

The video showed Wilson working on his footwork and airing out a couple of deep throws.

Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead. pic.twitter.com/4dl997br5g — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 20, 2024

Wilson said during his Steelers’ presser he plans to play another 5-7 years, which would put him into his 40s.

NFL Rules Update

Though proposals will still be evaluated at next week’s owners’ meetings, there’s some clarification on likely rule changes for the 2024 season. Per reporter Judy Battista, the hip drop tackle has been defined—a crucial element—and will result in a 15-yard penalty and a first down.

Critical part of hip drop tackle language is the element of defender swiveling and dropping his lower body and landing on the runner’s legs. Potential 15 yard penalty and first down. pic.twitter.com/s8Ll1mXDf7 — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 20, 2024

Additional reporting hints the rule will only be enforced in the most blatant situations, but it remains to be seen how frequently it’ll be flagged, assuming the rule is passed. Expectations are high the owners will pass it.

Elsewhere, there’s a visual on the new proposed kickoff rule, which mimics the XFL model in which the return and coverage teams align five yards apart. Neither side can move until the ball is fielded.

And handy graphics of what the kickoff would look like under proposed rule change. Owners will consider all this at their annual meeting next week. pic.twitter.com/qYF3hnQyT1 — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 20, 2024

This is another rule likely to be passed as the NFL aims to make kickoffs more exciting than a glorified designated touchback. Last year, only one team – the Green Bay Packers – had more than 30 kick returns. In 2019, even with one fewer game, half the league did. The Steelers haven’t had a kick return touchdown since JuJu Smith-Schuster in the 2017 regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns.