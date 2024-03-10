Could Allen Robinson II Circle Back To Steelers Due To Weak Market?

Could Allen Robinson II end up back with the Pittsburgh Steelers if he finds he has a weak market?

According to recent reports, the Steelers have met with WR Allen Robinson II’s representatives to discuss his future. That future inevitably concerns money because he is due more than they are comfortable paying him. Robinson is scheduled to earn $10 million for the 2024 season after putting up 280 yards and no touchdowns. Or at least he was due $10 million before the Steelers released him on Friday.

The Steelers inherited with Robinson the contract the Los Angeles Rams gave him in 2022. The initial deal also included a $5 million roster bonus for 2024, but Robinson agreed to remove that last year. Perhaps they hoped Robinson would earn the $10 million that was still on the books, but realistically, he hadn’t.

But they still seemingly wanted to retain him if they could work out an agreement to take less money. Getting players to agree to take a pay cut is never easy. Nobody wants to take less money for doing the same amount of work they were already doing. But the Steelers couldn’t reasonably pay him $10 million, so it’s either take less or accept your release. I assume he was probably open to some pay cut, but evidently not as low as the Steelers needed to feel comfortable.

Robinson is surely aware he’s not likely to find another team willing to offer him $10 million in 2024. He’s three years removed from his last accomplished season and turns 31 years old in August. Remaining with the Steelers at a reduced rate may be in his best interests, regardless of the ego blow. But I think he knew when the Steelers traded for him that remaining on the roster in 2024 was a dicey proposition. He knew Diontae Johnson and George Pickens were ahead of him and that WR3s don’t earn $10 million per season.

Players occasionally circle back, even after the Steelers release them. James Harrison is the most notable example, but he played for the Cincinnati Bengals the year of his release. Still, is there any team that wants to sign Allen Robinson for much more than a Veteran Salary Benefit deal right now? I could see him remaining unsigned until after the draft, and by then, he may feel much more receptive to taking something over nothing. I believe the Steelers still value him, but the money needs to make sense.

