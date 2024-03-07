Brugler: 2024 NFL Draft An ‘Awesome Year’ To Select A Center

Based on the early portions of the pre-draft process, the strengths of the 2024 NFL Draft class appear to be aligning quite well with the needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That is no more clear than at the pivot where the draft class features a number of franchise-caliber centers who have the look of a long-term solution coming out of the collegiate ranks.

Names like Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini come to mind immediately when it comes to potential long-term starting centers in the class.

For NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic, it’s an “awesome year” to draft a center, which is perfect for the Steelers after cutting Mason Cole in mid-February and needing to find a long-term solution at the position after cycling through Cole, Kendrick Green and J.C. Hassenauer following the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey.

How many NFL starting centers will come from the 2024 draft class? If the over/under is 4.5, I'm taking the over. JPJ, Barton, Frazier, Van Pran, Bortolini, Nourzad, Limmer. A few more promising options on day 3. AWESOME year to draft a center. pic.twitter.com/CGnQgzcAUJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 7, 2024

Brugler believes there are more than four starters in the draft class at the center position, which seems like a safe bet, especially if you are putting Duke’s Graham Barton into the discussion as well as Boston College’s Christian Mahogany.

After struggling throughout the 2023 season snapping the football and protecting the quarterbacks behind him, Cole was cut to save the Steelers a nice chunk of change, but the move created a gaping hole along the offensive line. Only backup guard/center Nate Herbig and Reserve/Futures center Ryan McCollum are realistic center options for the Steelers on the roster currently.

Though Pittsburgh could land a starting-caliber center in free agency like Mitch Morse, who was surprisingly cut on Wednesday, or names like Lloyd Cushenberry III, Aaron Brewer or even a lower-tier guy like a Matt Hennessy, the draft is the place to go at the position.

Powers-Johnson (6033, 328) is arguably the best center in the class. He should be a first-round pick, one whom the Steelers will undoubtedly have interest in. Frazier (6025, 313) is the local product coming out of West Virginia, one who brings incredible toughness and leadership to the position. The fact that he participated in the Combine in position drills less than three months after breaking his leg is remarkable.

Van Pran-Granger (6041, 298) brings the Georgia connection, which should have him squarely on the Steelers’ radar, while Bortolini (6042, 303) and Barton (6053, 313) are also projected as early-round picks. Even Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer (6045, 302) and Penn State’s Hunter Nourzad (6031, 317) should be names to watch on Day 3 at the position.

Things couldn’t have worked out better for the Steelers entering the 2024 NFL Draft class, at least from the makeup of the center class. There are options throughout the draft that would be good fits for the Black and Gold in 2024 and beyond. Hopefully this time they can get it right at the center position.