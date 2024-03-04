Browns’ Andrew Berry Warns No Draft Pick Is Safe From Trade: ‘I Can’t Keep Money In My Pocket’

The Cleveland Browns like to wheel and deal during the draft and often enough before it. Unlike more conservative teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, they seem to view draft picks as more fungible commodities. They recently gave up quite a few draft picks for QB Deshaun Watson, of course, but are approaching normality.

While they still have no first-round pick for the third consecutive year, they finally have a second-round pick again. Yet even executive vice president Andrew Berry knows holding on to that proves difficult if the right opportunity arises.

“I’m afraid to answer that question either way”, he said during the NFL Scouting Combine last week when asked if he was more inclined this time around to hold onto the Browns’ top draft pick. “You know me, I can’t keep money in my pocket”.

Berry returned to the Browns organization in 2020, and since then they made several trades, though less minor ones. One trade actually brought them G Wyatt Teller, who has developed into a Pro Bowler. But they also traded out of a second-round spot that the Indianapolis Colts used on RB Jonathan Taylor. Granted, they already had their All-Pro running back by then.

In 2021, they moved up in the second round several spots to draft ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Once again, they also used a trade to add a player, in this case, S Ronnie Harrison. In fact, they made two such trades, dealing a seventh-round pick for FB Andy Janovich.

The past two drafts saw less robust starting points due to the mammoth Watson trade. The Browns gave up their next three first-round picks as part of the deal in addition to other picks. That included their 2022 second-round pick, and last year, they sent their second-round pick to the New York Jets. That trade brought them WR Elijah Moore while also getting a third-round pick back in exchange.

Sitting here in early March, a total of four different teams hold draft picks natively belonging to Cleveland. The Houston Texans have two from the Watson trade, including the Browns’ first-round selection. The Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons also hold picks from them in later rounds.

They still hold four picks in all, including their native second- and third-round selections. Their fourth-round pick belongs to Houston, but they own the Carolina Panthers’ fifth in exchange for QB Baker Mayfield at the top of that round. They also have an additional fifth, but it is Philadelphia’s—Minnesota owns theirs. The Browns own two sixth-round picks—one from the Watson deal and one from Baltimore from a 2023 trade. Their seventh-round pick is Atlanta’s, while their native selection belongs to Arizona.

So yeah, Berry and the Browns like to do deals at this time of year or even before. They seem to make more selections with draft picks not originally their own than with native selections.

In other words, don’t be surprised if the Browns don’t make a selection at 54th overall in the second round. They could easily trade that pick to move up or down the board. Or for a player. Or some combination of the two. A clear pattern of behavior supports Berry’s own description. Only it’s not money but draft picks burning a hole in his proverbial pocket.