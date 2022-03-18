Report: Texans To Trade QB Deshaun Watson To Browns

It sounds like there is about to be another new quarterback in the AFC North very soon.

According to reports, the Houston Texans will soon be trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Watson has reportedly decided that he wants to play for the Browns in a stunning change of events. The quarterback has informed the Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns will be giving Watson a new deal. The $184 million over the first four years of this new contract will be a $48 million raise over the $136 million he was scheduled to make over the same four years on the previous contract.

Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a new deal, per sources. The $184M over the first four years of this contract is a $48M raise over the $136M he was scheduled to make over the same four years on the previous contract – a $12M a-year raise in that span. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

As of Thursday night and into Friday morning, it seemed almost certain that Watson was going to be traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

It will now be interesting to see what the trade between the Browns and Texans looks like and if Cleveland includes quarterback Baker Mayfield in it.

Charles Robinson reports that the Texans will be acquiring three first round picks and two additional picks – on day two or three – from the Browns for Watson. Five total picks, including three first rounders. There is no mention of Mayfield in his report.

Source says the #Texans will be acquiring three first round picks and two additional picks – on day two or three – from the #Browns for Deshaun Watson. Five total picks, including three first rounders. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 18, 2022

UPDATED: The Browns and Texans still are finalizing official trade compensation for Deshaun Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.