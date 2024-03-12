Bleacher Report: George Pickens Could Reach New Heights With Russell Wilson

Since it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million deal, much of the discourse has centered on the potential quarterback competition and the future of Kenny Pickett. This has allowed other reverberations of the Russell Wilson addition to fly under the radar, such as the possibility of unlocking George Pickens’ true potential as a WR1.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed George Pickens as one of five breakout candidates this upcoming season due to recent free-agent signings.

“George Pickens was a trendy breakout candidate before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense utterly collapsed last year. Pickens still had a great campaign by most measures—he amassed 1,140 yards and scored five touchdowns on 63 receptions—but he could have been a clear-cut top-10 receiver if he had a competent quarterback under center and a better system to maximize his talents,” Kay wrote.

Pickens did in many ways have a breakout season last year, but his production fluctuated a ton, as he had six games with three catches or less and six games with less than 40 yards receiving. While Pickens struggled at times to separate from opposing defenders, it’s clear that poor play calling and subpar quarterback play contributed to his inconsistency.

Kay believes that Wison and new OC Arthur Smith may provide the solution.

“The Steelers finished a paltry No. 25 in total offense and No. 28 in scoring in 2023, the lowest of any team to make the playoffs. Those marks, as well as the personal stats of Pickens, should spike significantly in 2024 thanks to the additions of both Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson. Smith will be tasked with implementing a much more effective scheme than the one installed by previous offensive coordinator Matt Canada,” Kay wrote.

The entire NFL community was aware of Matt Canada’s shortcomings as a coordinator, and Smith’s track record as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans gives reason for optimism in the Steelers’ young offensive playmakers. After all, A.J. Brown put up at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons with Smith as the play caller.

Pickens is just 23 years old, and he’s already compiled a career’s worth of highlight-reel catches.

“Even if Smith once again emphasizes the run while serving as Pittsburgh’s OC, Pickens should still be able to put up the big numbers necessary for him to earn a Pro Bowl nod of his own,” Kay wrote.

He concluded by acknowledging Wilson’s pivotal role in Pickens having a breakout season.

“While Pickens’ ceiling hinges on Wilson returning to form, the veteran passer should still have something left in the tank at the age of 35—just two years removed from the most recent of his nine total Pro Bowl appearances. Wilson will have plenty of support around him as he tries to bounce back, with Pickens standing out as the go-to target who should pile up plenty of looks and break out in a big way in 2024,” Kay wrote.

Wilson may not be playing like the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ he once was, but he still flashed his beautiful deep ball and high accuracy on the way to 26 passing touchdowns and a 66.4 completion percentage. He notably connected with 6-4 WR Courtland Sutton for 10 touchdowns last season, a contested-catch receiver with a similar frame to Pickens.

Pickens looks to be ascending to true NFL stardom, and the two pieces that could get him over the edge may very well be Smith and Wilson. If these two click as play caller and quarterback, then the rest of the league should be terrified facing George Pickens on Sundays.