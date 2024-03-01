Bengals DC Studies Free Agents’ Tape Against AFC North Teams To Judge Their Fit

The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep NT D.J. Reader around. They paid him big bucks in free agency several years back to stuff the run, and liked what they saw. Now a free agent, defensive coordinator Luo Anarumo understands he’s going to test the market and sign wherever best suits him.

Accordingly, he’s doing his due diligence to study the alternative options out there in veteran free agency. And when he’s watching their film, he’s looking for specific things—that is, tape against specific opponents.

“When I watch the free agents that are in the league now, I hope and pray that they played against our division”, he said, via the Bengals’ website. “I’ll go right to the Baltimore tape, I’ll go right to the Cleveland tape right to the Pittsburgh tape”.

The AFC North holds a particular reputation for physicality, something of a throwback in an era with restrictive rules. Today’s divisional games rarely live up to the physicality of say, 2008, but you’re more likely to see hard hitting between the Steelers and Bengals than you are between the Rams and the Cardinals.

“It’s a little bit different than a lot of the other teams in our league where these guys are run off the ball, double team big people, trying to knock them into next week”, Anarumo said. “If you can’t anchor in there, you’re going to get moved, you’re going to try to swim around blocks and that creates different issues for us on defense. It’s a little bit different in the AFC North”.

Not every team prioritizes their division in building their roster. The Baltimore Ravens do, general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledging the Steelers as a model. The Cleveland Browns do not, according to executive vice president Andrew Berry. While they don’t overlook the AFC North, he said that they value the bigger chunk of the schedule.

Teams play six divisional games every year and 11 non-divisional games, which is true enough. But you can’t host a playoff game unless you win your division, and beating your rivals helps you do that. Plus, you play your divisional rivals far more frequently than anybody else. Many teams you only play once every four years. You play your divisional rivals literally eight times more frequently, assuming no postseason matchups.

Anarumo’s comments clearly indicate he prefers to build his Bengals defense with players equipped to play in an AFC North environment. Reader has proven that he is that type of player, but can they keep him in the AFC North?

That’s the question, and that’s why he’s looking for tape of linemen going up against Joel Bitonio and Isaac Seumalo. The Ravens kept their nose tackle, Michael Pierce, off the free agency market by signing him to a new deal. Reader commands a heftier price tag for the Bengals.