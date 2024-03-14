Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. It’s been a busy week.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: Last year at this time the team identity started to become clear, we wanted to build around KP and give him a strong run game/defense and take the pressure off him while he developed. What is this team’s direction now? I think Khan has done a really solid job in his short tenure so far, but if I had a complaint, it would be understanding who we are trying to be. That answer seems to be more confusing with the addition of Russ. Do you feel the same?

Alex: I don’t think the identity has changed much. Even if Wilson is the starting quarterback, they’re not going to ask him to carry the team. They still want to run the ball, win the trenches, keep the score down defensively.

I’d say their main mission is starting the run game faster in a season. Last two years it took until about mid-way through the season before things got going. They can’t wait that long.

But with Wilson, they just need at least “normal” production from their QB. A guy who throws for 20-25 touchdowns. It’s hard to be a contender when you’re throwing less than one per game. Teams these days just don’t do it. They need the passing game to be more potent. But it’s still all rooted in the run game. And really, signing Wilson is this team trying to get over the hump to at least win a playoff game and end this ugly seven-year drought.

Jon: What is our possible plan at center? Being forced to draft one no matter what and starting that player immediately?

Alex: Low level veteran signing and options are dwindling. A Bradley Bozeman/Michael Deiter/Danny Pinter still makes sense to me. But then yeah, a top two round pick in one. Either at No. 20 (Powers-Johnson or maybe Barton?) or No. 51 (Frazier). That’s my read of it.

Banastre Tarleton: I could ask 100 questions. Lol

Are we going to spend $8 million plus on a Boyd/Renfro slot type when we need an outside guy? I know we will draft one, but getting a rookie to be varsity is not a done deal.

We still have significant money according to Dave’s $40 million spending projection. What positions and who are you calling first at each?

Alex: It’s a good question. For an Arthur Smith system that hasn’t run much 11 personnel or used a slot guy. I’m not sure how it would look. I would like Boyd as a vet and over the middle/third down guy who has more juice than Allen Robinson but yeah, I don’t know how the fit would come together. I assume Boyd wouldn’t be an outside starter and they just wouldn’t add anything else to the group.

For FA, center (which is lower level), wide receiver, and slot corner are three areas they could address next. D-line still a need but I don’t know who you sign at this point.

Will:

Do you think Wilson is a clear upgrade from Rudolph? People seem to think so but I am skeptical.

And do you think it’s possible the Steelers turned down significant draft capital in exchange for Diontae because of how high they are on Donte Jackson? It feels like we got hosed in that trade.

Alex: I do. You’re worried about a decline with Wilson and what kind of fall off will inevitably come and when but yeah, he is. Good situationally, more mobility makes him a stronger fit for Smith’s system, arm still very good and overall, Wilson is accurate. It’s an upgrade.

I don’t know about that but I suspect that wasn’t the case with the Panthers. I don’t think they were looking to part with a high pick otherwise they probably would’ve just gotten Tee Higgins. I think Pittsburgh got what they could get before Johnson’s roster bonus kicks in a few days from now.

Dan Blocker: Hi Alex! Based on his recovery, does Cole Holcomb still have a job this fall? Can he still slot next to Queen? And could the Steelers look to move on?

Alex: It really depends on his recovery. But based off Khan’s Combine comments and the Queen signing, I’m not anticipating Holcomb being ready for Week One. At least not ready to be an everydown guy. Maybe Queen and Roberts start and Holcomb rotates in as the third-man like Roberts was last year. Don’t know exactly how the labor is divided but that’s a possibility, I guess, without knowing his medical. But to hear it from Khan, Holcomb could begin the year on Reserve/PUP and miss at least the first six weeks.

Khan didn’t say that, of course, but that was sorta my read on him saying they don’t know time table and are optimistic he’ll play again. Being optimistic it’s not career-ending kinda says it all.

CouchGM:

Im not the biggest fan of the Elliott signing, just want them to get faster and more athletic in the secondary. Don’t like Donte Jackson either, why trade for someone that’s going to get cut.

Anyhow questions 😆

1. Am I wrong in thinking that “if” they want a veteran #2 WR option while a draft pick gets up to speed as far as cost/benefit the best option if they want a more elusive #2 is Curtis Samuel. I like Boyd but he isn’t a tackle breaker.

2. Can you see Mason Cole circling back on a one-year deal for a lesser amount, as the remaining free agent centers are ew gross. And even though I personally would like an upgrade on Dan Moore the options in free agency are ugly there too

Lmg draft and draft

Alex: They’re younger at least. There’s that. I was super high on him, going back and reading my report. But he’s a downhill/linear dude. He’s a box safety. You don’t have to have someone amazing in that role. Just someone competent who can tackle and you trust. And I think Elliott is that dude.

On Samuels, maybe. He’s one of the best out there. Smith’s system doesn’t mandate bigger receivers but he does prefer them. And the draft guys they’ve looked at have all been 6-1 or above.

Nah, they’re done with Cole. They’ll find some other low level free agent to bring in. Cole couldn’t even snap last year. He got the yips.

aidan McCoy: Hey Alex, you’ve talked about the need for the Defense to get younger and quicker. To me it seems the signings of Queen, Jackson, and Elliot seem to do that. They may not be star players but can be athletic playmakers to sure up our defense. What’s your thoughts on the the scheme fit and value of these players (particularly Queen)? And are you assuming they will start in 2024?

Alex: Yup, they are moving in that direction for sure. Yes, assuming all will start. Elliott is the box SS they need. Queen I think is a fine fit. He’ll just have to handle being the top guy again. Jackson isn’t the big/long corner Pittsburgh’s been gravitating towards but again, might have been a “get what you can get” kind of thing in the Diontae deal. And he’s plenty fast, which is a plus.

Douglas Prostorog: So wr or center at 20?

Alex: It’s looking that way. But we’ll let the FA dust settle, see the Pro Day schedule, and go from there.

Pcw: If you had your choice would you go Powers Johnson in the 1st and best possible receiver at 51 or Frazier in the 2nd and best receiver at 20?

Alex: It depends on a lot of variables and really the names than just “best possible.” I don’t think there’s a bad choice. I’m not as high on Frazier as the team might be – like him, don’t love him – but the receiver run might happen right in front of Pittsburgh before 51 comes around. So I’d tilt WR because this passing game has to show signs of life. And you can get a super dynamic guy who can change your offense. You can’t trade Johnson and just replace that with something lower level.

Deacon: Alex, do you think Washington will see more targets within the Arthur Smith offense? I know he likes his TEs and we have Muth but last year felt a little criminal to not use Washington’s big frame more.

Alex: Probably. Not just because of Smith but because he’s in his second year. He was pretty raw and unrefined coming out. And wasn’t as athletic as his freak testing. But a guy who has a year in the league can hopefully make a jump. But Smith likes spreading the ball around in the red zone and Washington should and deserves to see more touches than just boot action a handful of times.