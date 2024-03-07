Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

James Cowan:

Hello Alex,

Does the Russell Wilson news make you think differently about what the Steelers have said about Pickett? I was always surprised that you and Dave were so confident they wanted to anoint Kenny Pickett when they added “but” and “competition” at every opportunity.

Alex: It would if they sign him. I knew there would be competition. But Wilson, to me, is a starter. Now his contract and compensation would be more reasonable to bench him but still, I can’t see Wilson holding the clipboard. Which is why I took him out of consideration. But they may be talking to him and trying to figure out if he’s ok possibly being the backup. That may be the decider on if he signs or not.

tcirish53@gmail.com:

Alex REALLY looking forward to your mock offseason tomorrow!

My question/scenario….

You’re the Steelers GM in draft day one. Pick 20 arrives, and JPJ the Next Great Steelers OC is there for the taking. Do you:

1). Take him and pat yourself in the back,

2). Trade back to 28 with BUF, knowing that Barton and Frazier will be there, thereby picking up another pick, or

3). Take Mims at 20 and hope that either Frazier or Barton is there at 51, or

4). None if the above

Alex: Thanks! I hope you feel just as thrilled after it as you do right now.

Ah man, tough question. I don’t know if I have a definitive answer right now. Still going through some research on the group. Trading back is always tempting, especially if you could “guarantee” me someone will be there. Obviously not how it works in practice. I’d be leaning towards a right tackle, Mims or someone else who fits, and see what my options are at center on Day Two. I really want Jones over on the left side. That’s where he should be.

Black and Gold mafia:

AK,

Here’s a question I struggle with wanted ans to get your two cents

Russell is a top blank quarterback in the league?

15?

20?

25?

Alex: Good question. I don’t have an exact ranking. Not top 15. Probably not Top 20. Better than Pickett? Yeah, he is. Right now, anyway. And I think their hope is Wilson can have enough production, a 20 touchdown season, even if there’s negative plays that come along with it. But he’s declining and I don’t know how much he’ll really be viewed as a starter. Remember Sean Payton is taking the biggest dead money charge ever for Wilson to not play for him. To me, that says a lot. I know the injury guarantee was part of the issue but they just signed him to that deal (not Payton, I know). And now they’re moving on.

Nicholas Arnold: Hi Alex, I’m seeing a lot of talk lately about Frazier being a late 1 early 2 pick. Do you think having one of the uber-athletic RTs beats picking one of the top 2 centers and potentially losing out on Frazier on Day 2?

Alex: In short, yes. You’re always comparing prospect to prospect but because RT is more valuable than center, by a little at least, and really because I want to kick Jones over to left tackle, I would take the RT. Centers do fall. You could potentially trade up for Frazier on Day Two if you wanted.

David Rudin: Thanks for all the coverage on Free Agency Alex, your wishlists help “peel back the curtain” as to what might be going on with the Steelers management. What is the tampering period vs. signings announced dates all about?

Alex: Thanks David! Glad it helped. The tampering period begins Monday at noon. The new league year begins Wednesday at four. The tampering period is when teams can legally contact pending free agents of other teams (and more importantly, their agents). It essentially is the start of free agency, though no deal can be officially agreed and signed and processed by the league until Wednesday at 4 PM/EST. And that’s when the new league year and 2024 season officially opens up.