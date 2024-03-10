2024 Steelers Futures Report – DL Jacob Slade

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2024 offseason. The ones who spent most of if not the entire year on the practice squad and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on DL Jacob Slade.

Jacob Slade/DL Michigan State – 6031, 285 lbs.

Slade won’t be a household name if he makes it to training camp this summer. But with a defensive line that currently lacks depth, perhaps there’s a path for him to make some noise. His college career was unspectacular, collecting only 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His best season came as a junior in 2021, finishing with five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

But his Pro Day workout was more notable. His arm length is only 32 3/8 inches but he ran a sub-five second 50 (4.95), jumped 31 inches in the vertical, and posted a 9’2″ broad. Undrafted, he signed a solid rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals that guaranteed him $200,000, including $180,000 of his base salary. Big money for an UDFA that signaled Slade had plenty of interest across the league. But he logged only 28 preseason snaps, a mix of defensive tackle and over center, recording two tackles and two hurries.

Waived at roster cutdowns, he bounced on and off the team’s practice squad until Halloween when the Cardinals released him for the long haul. He’d return two days after Christmas after DL Leki Fotu was placed on IR, though Slade remained on the practice squad for just over one week before being released again.

Pittsburgh signed him to a Futures Deal on January 17. We haven’t gotten eyes on him in a Steelers’ uniform, making it hard to detail his skillset. But Lance Zierlein’s scouting report paints Slade as a stout run defender.

“You won’t see standout measurables or exciting production from Slade, but you will find a squarely built powerhouse with the ability to play with terrific pound-for-pound strength and contact balance. He might need to add more weight to his frame, but he is already tough to move and has the upper-body strength to knock blockers around. He could become a solid NFL backup as a 4-3 nose tackle.”

A conclusion that mirrors our Tyler Wise, who profiled Slade shortly before the 2023 NFL Draft and highlighted his run defense.

Run pluggers may lack upside but they carry high floors and are useful to keep around. With DeMarvin Leal’s spot on shaky ground, Slade might have an opening to wiggle through. Of course, the Steelers just brought back NT Breiden Fehoko, a more established run stuffer, which might close that door right back up.