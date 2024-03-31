2024 Steelers Free Agent Study: LB Patrick Queen 2023 Run Defense Data

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big addition to their linebacker (LB) room this offseason with the addition of Patrick Queen, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. Following a 2023 coverage data article, today I wanted to look at run defense, and include Steelers LBs from last season for comparative context.
Let’s get right to it, starting with run defense snaps and average tackle depth to get a gauge of the quantity of plays and yardage:
Queen jumps out in terms of opportunity, with 391 run snaps which ranked 18th among the 83 qualifying linebackers. That is encouraging to see compared to Pittsburgh’s unit, who was ravaged by injury at the position in 2023.
Elandon Roberts led Pittsburgh LBs with 287 run snaps (T-52nd). The other Steelers qualifiers were under 200 run snaps. Cole Holcomb played 182 run snaps in eight games before his season-ending injury. Kwon Alexander came in at 145 in nine games (78th), also lost to injury. Then, Mykal Walker was forced into action, playing 134 (81st) in the same number of games.
This quantity context is important when looking at average depth of tackle (ADOT). Roberts had an impressive 2.2 ADOT that tied for fourth at the position, playing encouragingly well against the run last season overall. Walker was also above average at 3.1 (T-23rd), along with Alexander landing just above the mean (3.5, T-37th). Well below the mean was Holcomb, with a 4.4 ADOT, tying for 66th and worst among focused players.
Queen was barely below average at a 3.7 ADOT, tying for 43rd. This may seem a bit underwhelming, but factoring in his substantially higher snap count, and being under four yards is a healthy number overall that he can hopefully improve moving forward in Pittsburgh.
Now let’s look at types of tackles, solo versus assisted tackles against the run:
As expected, following the initial view, Queen provided the most run tackles of players in our sights, and the only one above the mean in each. 45 solo run tackles in 2023 tied for 27th, along with 21 assists (T-30th). Roberts was above average in the solo department (44) which tied for 30th, but his 16 assists tied for a much lower 51st.
The remaining Steelers land on the bottom left: Holcomb – 24 solo and 13 assists (T-68th, T-58th), Alexander – 11 solo and four assists (T-81st, dead last), and Walker – 11 solo and nine assists (T-81st, T-72nd). This emphasizes a needed presence in terms of health and run defense that Queen provided and can hopefully bring to the black and gold.
Next, I wanted to see how the players fared in a ‘hit or miss’ type view with stop percentage, which uses the successful play rates formula (less than 40% on first down, 50% or less on second down, and third or fourth down plays kept from a first down or touchdown) and missed tackle percentage:
Interesting findings here. Starting with Steelers LBs, Holcomb had an outstanding 2.6 missed tackle rate, which was the best mark of all qualifiers, along with an above average 9.1 stop rate (T-18th). Encouraging marks no doubt, but less playing time is important to recall. Considering Pittsburgh’s answers to when he might return from injury was likely part of the equation of pulling the trigger and acquiring Queen. Roberts was also above the mean in each, with his 11.1 stop rate, his best mark that ranked an impressive fifth, and a 7.7 missed tackle rate (T-36th).
The rest were below average, including Queen. His 10.8 missed tackle rate ranked 55th, while his 6.3 stop percent tied for 59th. If you’ve watched Queen, there is encouraging big play ability including sideline to sideline and tackles for loss, but the data also points to some lack of consistency in 2023.
Walker and Alexander are no longer Steelers, with my coverage article giving painful context to the former’s flaws. Alexander’s downfall was run defense in 2023, including the worst 31.8 missed tackle rate and second lowest 2.9 stop percent. Here’s to hoping the room of Queen, Holcomb, and Roberts will fare better in 2024, which seems probable on paper.
To close, let’s look at a more total view of how the players fared in the run game with PFF run defense grades along with points above average per play (a players EPA responsibility on run plays using the total points system that distributes credit among all players on the field for a given play, and accounts for defenders in the box, blown blocks forced, broken tackles, and turnovers) from Sports Info Solutions (SIS):
Encouragingly, Roberts and Holcomb were the above average players similar to the previous view. Their PFF run defense grades were very even, with Roberts coming in a tick higher (72.5, 31st) than Holcomb (72.2, T-32nd). We see a much clearer edge given to Roberts from SIS’s PAAPP, with an eighth ranked number compared to Holcomb’s (T-22nd).
Queen was more average in both regards though, just above the mean PAAPP that tied for 32nd, but a slightly below average 66.3 run defense grade (53rd). Then we see former Steelers (currently) well below average, with Walker tying for 63rd in PAAPP and ranking 74th in PFF grade. Alexander lands on the bottom left, tied for 73rd in PAAPP, and an abysmal next to last run defense grade of 30.3 among qualifying LBs last season.
Of the group of five players in our sights, the current Steelers of Queen, Roberts, and Holcomb led the data in many regards, which will hopefully bode well moving forward.
So, here is a wrap up table and conclusion:
The table highlights the recent point further, seeing the vast majority of poor ranks exiting with Alexander and Walker. Aside from playing time, Holcomb was also encouragingly strong in the data points as a run defender, including a top missed tackle rate among qualifiers. Run defense is Roberts’ reputation and strong suit, including top ten ranks in ADOT, stop rate, and PAAPP, along with his only ranks outside the top 50 being playing time.
For Queen, it is particularly encouraging to see none of the results landing towards the bottom of the league, which to be fair, I expected. His best rank was run snaps (18th), which is fantastic to hear after the carousel at LB for Pittsburgh last year and will hopefully continue in 2024. His ample opportunities led to strong ranks in solo run tackles (T-27th), assists (T-31st), which is also encouraging.
Tying for a respectable 32nd in PAAPP makes sense, considering the team elements it factors in, and the Ravens being one of the best defensive units in the NFL in 2023. Queen also had an above average ADOT (T-43rd), landing him above the mean in most aspects of today’s article as a run defender.
Where he was below the line starts with his PFF run defense grade (53rd). Included in their grades, and more discouraging marks in my opinion, were his missed tackle rate and stop percentage, ranking 55th and tying for 59th. These are obviously crucial factors to a consistently successful run defender (or vice versa) that will hopefully improve with the black and gold.
The ability is all there, and makes impact plays no doubt. Hopefully that is only amplified in Pittsburgh, along with the rest of the current room of Roberts and Holcomb continuing encouraging play in a knock on wood healthier 2024.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.