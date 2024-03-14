2024 AFC North Free Agency Roundup: Day Three

The official start of the new league year started today at 4 P.M. ET, so all of the pending deals are starting to actually put pen to paper to make things official. Many of the top pending free agents reached deals over the two-day tampering period, but there is still plenty to come in the coming days and weeks. Here is an AFC North free agency roundup for day three.

For all of the updates from the first two days, check out the day one, and day two roundups.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

SIGNING:

— S/ST Miles Killebrew (per Jeremy Fowler)

DEPARTING:

— QB Mason Rudolph to Tennessee Titans (per Mike Garafolo)

— DT Armon Watts to New England Patriots (per Tom Pelissero)

The Steelers had a slower day with no external signings, but they did retain All-Pro special teams ace Killebrew. Watts departing is an under the radar big deal for the team as he was one of the most efficient DL on the team last season despite his low playing time. Rudolph signed on a one-year deal with the Titans marking the end of his run with the Steelers and also fully eliminating the 2018 draft class from the roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

SIGNING:

— DE Brent Urban (per Jeff Zrebiec)

DEPARTING:

— OLB Tyus Bowser – Released (per Jeff Zrebiec)

— OT Morgan Moses traded to New York Jets (per Adam Schefter)

A slow day for the Ravens, but they retained Urban who is a rotational player for them along the defensive line. Last season he started three games for them and had three sacks and 22 total tackles. They also released Bowser to save $5 million in cap space. He was injured most of last season. Moses was traded to the Jets for a pick swap in the fourth round and an additional sixth-round pick to Baltimore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

SIGNING:

— DT Sheldon Rankins (per Jeremy Fowler)

DEPARTING:

— OT Jonah Williams to Arizona Cardinals (per Ian Rapoport)

Rankins has been a productive player in the NFL over his eight-year career and joins the Bengals defensive front that has some pending free agents including DJ Reader. Williams was expected to leave, so no surprise there, but he started every game he was available for over his four seasons in Cincinnati including 17 last season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

SIGNING:

— P Corey Bojorquez (per Mary Kay Cabot)

DEPARTING:

— TE Harrison Bryant to Las Vegas Raiders (per Adam Schefter)

— C Nick Harris to Seattle Seahawks (per Tom Pelissero)

— QB Joe Flacco to Indianapolis Colts (per Adam Schefter)

The Browns retained their punter who had a solid performance last season. Other than that, a few minor departures including Flacco. His late 2023 run for them was exciting, but at 39 years old, he is in his final year or two in the league. The Browns already acquired Jameis Winston yesterday to be the backup, so there was no need for Flacco.