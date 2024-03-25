2023 Exit Meetings – P Brad Wing

Like Brad Wing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Brad Wing

Position: Punter

Experience: 4 Years

Before 2023, Brad Wing had last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. The following year, they traded him to the New York Giants and went with Jordan Berry as their punter. Wing remained with the Giants for three seasons, later spending time in spring leagues.

Yet he suddenly found himself back in Pittsburgh last year due to Pressley Harvin III suffering an injury. He played in three games, posting a 45-yard net average, though he only managed a 38.9-yard gross. Two of his 11 punts went for touchbacks with a long of only 52 yards.

Now 33 years old, I don’t think anybody is surprised that the Steelers didn’t re-sign Wing. However, they also didn’t stick with Harvin. They released him early in the process, trusting that the free agency class was sufficient. The Steelers ultimately signed Cameron Johnston on a three-year deal worth $3 million per season.

In hindsight, I think both the Steelers and fans miss Berry, whom they released in favor of Harvin in 2021. They drafted Harvin in the seventh round that year, and his big leg outweighed his inconsistency—at first. However, Berry is perhaps the most consistent punter in team history with just over 40 gross yards per punt.

Notably, he played well in 2021 after the Steelers cut him, posting career-high numbers in net and gross yards for the Minnesota Vikings. However, he has not played in the NFL since then. Even he briefly returned for a short stint on the practice squad in 2022. Now 33 years old, his playing days are likely over as well.

Of course, Johnston is 32 years old, but he is at the top of his game. He averaged 43.7 gross punting yards last season for the Houston Texans with only three touchbacks. He also has range, his lowest net average for a season being 46.4. At least on paper, he should be the best punter in Steelers history—they’re paying him accordingly, as well.