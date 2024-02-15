Watch: The Steelers Offense Must Keep Doing This In 2024

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, a look at a sound scheme that produced the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final touchdown of the 2023 season, WR Calvin Austin III’s Wild Card touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Explaining the concept and how it helped get Austin open, an idea that must carry over under new OC Arthur Smith.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.