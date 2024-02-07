Tony Dungy Praises Minkah Fitzpatrick Ahead Of Bart Starr Award Presentation

While the recipient of many awards throughout his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick can add one on Saturday for his work off the field. Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award, which honors a player, selected by his peers, for his outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field. Speaking to CBN News, former Steelers player and coach and Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy talked about the traits that got Fitzpatrick honored with the award.

“Had all these accolades, but just the heart of a servant, and then to come into that Pittsburgh organization where that’s kind of the vocal point anyway, is how are you going to assimilate into the community of Pittsburgh, how are you going to make a difference,” Dungy said. “And he’s [taken] that on, and he’s done that. His peers have recognized that, and they voted him as this year’s winner, and it’s well-deserved.”

The Bart Starr Award will be presented at the Super Bowl breakfast in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace on Feb. 10, the day before the Super Bowl. Dungy will be the one presenting Fitzpatrick with the award, and he’s clearly presenting it to someone who he feels is very worthy of winning it. Fitzpatrick will be the 36th winner of the award, presented annually since 1989.

Fitzpatrick talked about winning the award when it was announced on Jan. 5.

“It’s a huge honor,” Fitzpatrick said, according to Steelers.com. “The fact that people see a good man in me means a lot. I am always trying to be a better man, better brother, better son. The fact that people recognize that is a huge honor.”