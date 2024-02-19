The Three Oldest Steelers In Team History

With former Pittsburgh Penguin Jaromir Jagr having his jersey retired Sunday evening, many fans joked (and some were serious) that the 52-year-old should lace up the skates for the Pens again. Still playing hockey overseas, Jagr looked natural back out on the ice during pregame warmups.

Which got me to thinking – who are the oldest Steelers to ever play? It’s always fascinating to see players in any sport push the limit of how “old” someone can be and still play. Tom Brady still excelling at age 45. Jamie Moyer at 49. Gordie Howe at 51 (!!).

No Steeler has reached those heights. But three have played into their age-39 season. They are: QB Ben Roethlisberger, OLB James Harrison, and P Bobby Walden.

Ben Roethlisberger – 2021

Roethlisberger’s swan song, his final season in the NFL. While many outsiders believe it was his arm that failed him, two years removed from season-ending elbow surgery, that wasn’t the issue. Roethlisberger’s knees had finally given out after years of sacks, hits, and scar tissue from surgeries. It sapped his mobility and extend-the-play ability. Consequently, he became a quick-game thrower with one of the league’s fastest release times.

Still, Roethlisberger had a productive season, especially compared to the two years since he hung up his cleats. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes, tossed 22 touchdowns, and threw only 10 picks despite playing on an incredibly young offense with a retooled and bad offensive line. The Steelers finished 9-7, making the Wild Card round before being dispatched by the Kansas City Chiefs. His last home win was among his most memorable, once again taking care of business by beating the Cleveland Browns in primetime action.

James Harrison – 2017

Harrison’s year wasn’t as ceremonious as Roethlisberger’s. In fact, it was the opposite. He appeared in just five games with the Steelers. Unhappy with his reserve role behind T.J. Watt, he strong-armed his way off the team, released in late December.

He signed with the New England Patriots, going to the Super Bowl before losing to Nick Foles’ Philadelphia Eagles. As a Steeler, Harrison recorded three tackles and one sack across only 40 defensive snaps. Fortunately, time healed those wounds and Harrison is generally well-received by the Steelers’ fan base and organization.

Bobby Walden – 1977

The fun trivia answer to this question, Walden punted for Pittsburgh from 1968 to 1977. One of Chuck Noll’s few holdovers, Walden was part of the team’s first two Super Bowl runs. He served as the team’s punter in 1977, finishing with a 37.0 gross average. His numbers began to decline though they still weren’t the worst marks in football.

Specialists have the ability to play longer than those on offense or defense but it’s still a notable achievement. Long-time kicker Gary Anderson left the Steelers after his age-35 season but kicked in the league until he was 45, a career that spanned from 1982 to 2004. If you’re curious, the oldest player in NFL history was George Blanda, who played until he was 48. His career began in 1949 and ended in 1975. Crazy.