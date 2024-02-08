T.J. Watt’s Knee Feels Great, ‘Would’ve Loved To Be Able To Play’ Against Bills In Playoffs

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled north to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, they played the game without one of the most impactful defensive presences in the league. LB T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury in the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens and was not able to play in what ended up being a season-ending loss.
Would the outcome have been different if Watt was healthy? When Watt joined Pro Football Talk on NBC on Thursday, he was asked that very question.
“I don’t know, and we will never know,” Watt said. “So that’s one of those things. But I would’ve loved to be able to play. If I played, it wouldn’t have been at a hundred percent, but I still would’ve loved to have an opportunity to play. But it was probably the best thing for my knee, to be able to take rehab the right way now. And I feel great where I am right now.”
The Steelers lost to the Bills, 31-17, and while they sacked QB Josh Allen twice, he still threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more. Having the ultra-disruptive Watt could have helped slow down the Bills. After all, he did lead the entire league with 19 sacks in 2023. Would his presence have been the difference? There were obviously other issues at play that day, especially offensive turnovers, but every little bit helps in the playoffs.
Steelers fans do have to be happy hearing that Watt’s knee is feeling great right now, though. No one wants Watt to be suffering from any lingering effects heading into 2024. The defense will need to be at the top of its game to help as the offense adjusts to life under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and having the best playmakers available is a necessity.
You can watch the entirety of Watt’s appearance on PFT below: