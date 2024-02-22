‘Surrounding Skill That’s Lacking:’ NFL.com Critical Of Steelers’ Top-Heavy WR Room

Having a 1-2 punch of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at the wide receiver position is a great starting point for the Pittsburgh Steelers when trying to build an offensive attack.

The problem is, depth behind it is a major issue, at least according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

In a piece highlighting the wide receiver rooms for all 32 NFL teams, Patra was critical of the Steelers’ lack of depth and talent around Johnson and Pickens, making the room rather top heavy.

“Johnson and Pickens represent a dynamic duo, even if the production hasn’t always matched the talent. It’s the surrounding skill that’s lacking,” Patra writes regarding the Steelers’ wide receiver room. “The [Allen] Robinson [II] trade didn’t work out, as the 30-year-old put up 34 catches for 280 yards with zero touchdowns. That production isn’t worth a $11.917 million cap hit. The Steelers can save $10 million by cutting Robinson before his roster bonus comes due on March 18.

“Pittsburgh has bigger needs it can address with that $10 million.”

Chances are, Allen Robinson II gets cut like Patra points out. Though it was a solid move at the time, the Steelers flipping seventh-round picks with the Los Angeles Rams to get Robinson, addressing depth at the receiver position, he was never quite a clear fit in the slot. His production plummeted in an offense that struggled to throw the football, though he was a good blocker in the run game.

Behind Robinson, the receiver room was largely a barren wasteland.

Calvin Austin III had some flashes early in the season, including a 72-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 on the road. He also had a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 and a touchdown in the Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he had just 17 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown. Again, 72 of those 180 yards came on one reception.

Outside of Austin, the Steelers added Marquez Callaway on a reserve/futures deal in January and retained Denzel Mims on a reserve/futures deal as well. Miles Boykin is set to hit unrestricted free agency, though he should be retained due to his special teams acumen.

All that said, the receiver room lacks depth. The Steelers undoubtedly need to add to it, both for 2024 and the future with Johnson entering a contract year. But with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith running more two- and three-tight end sets than three-receiver sets, a third receiver might not be the biggest need for the Steelers.