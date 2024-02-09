Steelers Select Versatile Duke OL In Frelund Mock Draft

In NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund’s first 2024 mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Duke OL Graham Barton at No. 20 overall. Barton has the ability to play both guard and tackle, but Frelund has Barton listed as an interior offensive lineman. He also has experience playing center, and Frelund thinks he could improve Pittsburgh’s run game.

“I have multiple models I use in my analysis during draft season. Among them is the model I use to make picks for mock drafts, while another helps to estimate where a player will actually end up; the latter focuses more on coaches/GMs/franchise historical trends,” Frelund writes. “That model projects Barton to go in Round 2, but that could be in part due to interior linemen often being undervalued in the draft — or at least not viewed, compared with other positions, as being worthy of a first-round pick. Barton is at his best when he’s combo blocking, pulling and when the defensive tackle is head on. He definitely has the potential to upgrade the Steelers’ run game, which would certainly please new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.”

Pittsburgh doesn’t have a clear need at guard, with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels holding down the fort at both guard spots. But Barton’s tackle experience could be enticing with the Steelers potentially looking to move Broderick Jones back to left tackle. Barton made 34 career starts at left tackle and five at center, which is another hole for the Steelers. Mason Cole regressed in his second season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers looked to make a change at the position. Barton was planning on playing center at the Senior Bowl and that would be the position for which he’s best suited in Pittsburgh.

At 6-5 and 314 pounds, Barton has ideal size for the position and while center is his best fit with the Steelers, his versatility and ability to kick outside to play tackle is definitely an intriguing trait. While Barton hasn’t gotten a ton of buzz, he’s made his way into the back half of the first round in a number of mock drafts, and here he gets paired with the Steelers.

This mock had the Steelers passing on Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson to take Barton, as Powers-Johnson went No. 22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also passed on Georgia OT Amarius Mims, a name that’s been linked to the team often, as Mims went No. 27 overall.

Of note, Frelund’s mock is based on her models which she looks at in terms of “optimizing wins for the upcoming season.” So things can get a little bit whacky, like the Chicago Bears taking Notre Dame OT Joe Alt with the first pick of the draft. While that’s not going to happen, a pairing like Barton and the Steelers is one that makes sense as he checks a lot of boxes and fits a clear need at center. He’s definitely a name to keep a closer eye on as the pre-draft process plays out.