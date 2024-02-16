Steelers’ Rookie Class Ranked NFL’s Second-Best

For Omar Khan, his first NFL draft could be tough to top. The return of his 2023 group already looks impressive. And in NFL.com’s ranking, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class received the silver medal. Compiled by Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter, Pittsburgh’s group came in second place.

Aggressive in his first draft as general manager, Khan moved up three spots to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones, a shrewd move given the lack of tackle depth in the 2023 class. Jones earned a regular starting role by Week 9 and helped elevate the Steelers’ running game, becoming a strength and potent weapon down the stretch. Jones’ athleticism made him an asset to pull and lead block while his tenacity was something the team had been missing. All while playing right tackle, a position he was far less familiar with than left tackle.

Luck fell Pittsburgh’s way in the second round, the Steelers landing CB Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of Day 2. Turning down trade offers, they held the pick and selected Porter. After a slow start to the year, he became starter by midseason, quickly emerging into the team’s top corner. Edholm and Reuter praised both selections.

“Jones was an athletic and feisty blocker for the Steelers down the stretch and should be a long-time starter at either tackle spot, depending on how the team approaches the offseason…Porter became a starter, and he gave up just one touchdown the entire season, according to Next Gen Stats, earning a spot among Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. I expect he’ll be joining his dad among the ranks of NFL Pro Bowlers in the near future.”

Both players have cemented starting spots going into their sophomore years. Ditto with second-round NT Keeanu Benton, perhaps the team’s most consistent rookie throughout the season. Improving his run defense and generating plenty of pressure, Benton saw more playing time than expected after Cam Heyward tore his groin Week 1, though he struggled to see regular snaps after Heyward returned.

Pittsburgh finished out their draft by trading down and still landing TE Darnell Washington, who made strides as a blocker. Nick Herbig looks like a gem of an outside linebacker and is poised for a big second season after bringing energy and splash plays as a rookie.

“Benton played in every contest, and his strength and athleticism were evident throughout. The selection of the hustling Herbig (three sacks) as a strong reserve gave the Steelers a trifecta of excellent rookies who immediately improved all three levels of defense. Washington was such a perfect fit for Pittsburgh; it’s no surprise that he logged a lot of snaps. He had just seven receptions on the year (61 yards) but it was his blocking that earned him a spot on the field in the team’s two-tight end sets; he earned the fourth-best pass-blocking grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.”

They finished things out with CB Cory Trice Jr. and OL Spencer Anderson. Trice tore his ACL during the first padded practice of camp while Anderson dressed but hardly played, though sticking on the 53 the entire season is no small feat for a seventh rounder. The only disappointment of the Steelers’ rookie class was the absence of an undrafted free agent gem. In fairness, Pittsburgh only signed six but just one – OLB David Perales – even made the practice squad post-camp.

Overall, a strong class that offered plenty in 2023 and should provide more in 2024. The only team Pittsburgh fell behind was the Houston Texans, who found their franchise QB in C.J. Stroud and a weapon in speedster WR Tank Dell. Defensively, there was EDGE Will Anderson, making the Texans one of the few teams in history to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

The fact Pittsburgh only finished second to that speaks to how strong its draft class was. Jones, Porter, and Benton are slam-dunk starters. Washington will play a ton of snaps in Arthur Smith’s offense while Herbig will likely serve as the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker, one injury away from significant playing time. Trice should be healthy for the summer while Anderson’s versatility will again serve him well as he competes for a backup spot. One year in and the Steelers’ rookie class looks excellent.

Compared to the rest of the division, the Cincinnati Bengals finished seventh, Baltimore Ravens 15th, and the Cleveland Browns 23rd. Coming in last were the Denver Broncos, who didn’t have a first-round pick as part of the Russell Wilson deal.