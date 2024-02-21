Steelers Name Mike Sullivan Senior Offensive Assistant

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan has a new title. According to the Steelers.com website, Sullivan is now listed as the team’s senior offensive assistant.

Sullivan was previously listed as the team’s quarterbacks coach even after the team hired Tom Arth for that role.

Sullivan was hired in 2021 as the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach after Matt Canada was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. He worked with Kenny Pickett his first two years as Pickett struggled to develop into the starting-caliber quarterback the team hoped he’d be after making him its first-round pick in 2022. It led the team to reshuffle its offensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring Arth and finding a new role for Sullivan.

In 2023, Sullivan shifted from quarterbacks coach to play caller, taking over gameday responsibilities after Canada was fired midseason. Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner received the title of interim offensive coordinator, leading and organizing the coaching staff throughout the week.

Sullivan had NFL interest this year, receiving coordinator interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. But he wasn’t offered either job, causing him to stay in Pittsburgh. It was a matter of determining his new role for the Steelers and they’re settling with the catch-all of “senior offensive assistant.” Sullivan was not considered to be the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator, the organization focusing on an outside hire and landing on former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

A longtime NFL coach, Sullivan broke into the league in 2002 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He later served as an offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, receiving high marks from players like Eli Manning, before being hired by the Steelers.

The Steelers’ offensive coaching staff changes this year are: hiring Smith as offensive coordinator, losing offensive assistant Glenn Thomas to Nebraska, replacing WR coach Frisman Jackson with Zach Azzanni and parting ways with assistant QB Coach David Corley.

It’s unclear exactly what role Mike Sullivan will have. Perhaps there will be specifics when the team releases its yearly media guide ahead of the 2024 season. But he is staying in Pittsburgh, at least for the 2024 season.