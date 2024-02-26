Steelers LB Jeremiah Moon Now Under Contract For 2024

After the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers during the playoffs, LB Jeremiah Moon is officially under contract for 2024, meaning he’ll be carried to training camp with the team. A procedural note more than anything, Moon’s contract is confirmed to be $915,000 for the 2024 season, former NFL agent Joel Corry told Steelers Depot Monday morning.

Presumably, it means he signed his exclusive rights tender for that amount, following OT Dylan Cook, whom the team signed to a one-year deal last Thursday.

Waived by the Baltimore Ravens, Moon was claimed by the Steelers on Jan. 26. But due to a quirk in the NFL rules, the move couldn’t officially process until the Monday after the Super Bowl. Another wrinkle was Moon technically being a free agent in 2024 though as an exclusive rights player, the Steelers maintained control over him. Tendering him meant he would either have to sign his one-year deal, which he has, or sit out the 2024 season.

Undrafted out of Florida, Moon looked the part at 6046, 247 pounds. He also posted impressive testing, highlighted by a 40-inch vertical and 11’1″ broad jump. But repeated injuries in college and debate over positional fit, an EDGE rusher or off-ball player, caused him to fall out of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed with the Ravens, spending his rookie year on their practice squad, before bouncing between there and their gameday roster throughout 2023. Seeing his first NFL action, Moon appeared in eight games last season, logging 12 total tackles. He contributed heavily on special teams, 142 snaps, while finishing the year with 99 defensive snaps.

He forced two fumbles this season, both against the Steelers, including being credited for PR Gunner Olszewski’s fumble in Week 5. His play against Pittsburgh likely helped put Moon on the team’s radar. While it’s possible the Steelers could see Moon as an inside linebacker, it’s more likely he’ll play on the EDGE and is a candidate to be the team’s No. 4 outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. Veteran Markus Golden is a pending free agent and offered zero special teams value.

In our tape breakdown of Jeremiah Moon, we noted his size and traits while discussing the need to refine his game. Improving his hand use and pass-rush plan will be key. Moon’s raw but has potential, and he was a no-risk addition to the team, a shrewd waiver claim by the Steelers. We’ll get eyes on him in training camp and update his progress.