Film Room: What The Steelers Are Getting With New LB Jeremiah Moon

Though the move can’t officially be processed until the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed LB Jeremiah Moon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens Friday. Because the Ravens’ season isn’t over, the move won’t be completed until the day after the Super Bowl. But soon enough, Moon will be part of Pittsburgh’s offseason roster (though this is not a Reserve/Futures deal, to be clear) and look to make it through the summer and crack the 53.

A second-year player, Moon saw his first regular-season snaps in 2023, logging 99 of them defensively this season with the Baltimore Ravens. Though the sample size is limited, there’s enough here to get a taste of what Moon can offer. Whenever he joins the roster.

Here’s a brief view of the pros and cons of Moon’s game. And we’ll get to the tape below.

Run Defense

– Great size and frame to play on the EDGE

– Uses length well to create space between him and the blocker

– Able to shed when he plays with good technique

– Enough size and length to hold the point of attack

– Able to set the edge and spill runs laterally

– Pops up too high on contact and can get out-leveraged

– Needs to get stronger

– Too consistently stuck on blocks, needs to use hands more consistently, and wins too late in the rep

– Experience standing up and playing with hand down

Pass Rush/Coverage

– Few pass rush opportunities in tape watched

– Prefers cross chop but struggles to win with it

– Lacks bend to corner and loses his balance at the top of his arc

– Bullrush needs to be stronger

– Generally disciplined and rushes within the structure of the play call

– Some experience dropping into hook zone, sound tackler in space

Usage

– Primary EDGE in base packages

– One snap of 30 tech (hand up over B gap between guard and tackle)

– One snap of off-ball/stack linebacker in 4-3

– Handful of zone drops in coverage

– Handful of stunts/twists

– 99 defensive snaps in 2023, 142 special teams snaps

– 2023: 12 tackles (one for a loss), 2 FFs

Tape Breakdown

From a measurable standpoint, Moon certainly looks the part. At the 2022 Combine, he weighed in just under 6-foot-5, 250 pounds with 35-inch arms. He ran well for his size, a 4.76 40, and jumped out of the gym with a 40-inch vertical and 11’1″ broad jump.

As a run defender, he uses his levers well to create space between him and his blocker in the run game. The goal is for defenders to create space in the run game and eat up space in the passing game (so when you shed the block, you can slip past without giving the lineman time to recover). He does a nice job setting the edge in the run game, able to force backs wide or back inside. Watch him here against the Indianapolis Colts LT, No. 79, on this run stuff. Moon is No. 48 in all these clips.

But Moon has to get stronger and play to that frame. Watching him in the finale against Pittsburgh, he struggled against TE Darnell Washington. Moon shed Washington once, but throughout the game, Washington got into his chest and controlled him, widening him in the run game and steering him out of the way.

Inexperienced and raw, Moon will have to develop better play strength and take advantage of his size and length. He has to use his hands better to get off blocks and be more aggressive, taking them on against the run.

He primarily played on run downs and in the Ravens’ base 3-4, which functioned more like a 5-2 in these moments. Pass rush chances were few and far between. When he could rush, he loved using the cross chop but wasn’t effective with it. Either he couldn’t create space, and when he did, he lacked the flexibility to corner and flatten, like in this example. Again, on the left tackle.

Moon is credited with two forced fumbles on the year. Both came against the Steelers. One occurred in Week 18 when RB Jaylen Warren bumped into him. Moon got credit but didn’t actively try to rip the ball out. Moon more actively forced the fumble on PR Gunner Olszewski in Week Five, though really it was his teammate whose hit jarred the ball out. So the two forced fumbles are a little misleading. However, given that both came against Pittsburgh, it’s likely one reason why the Steelers took notice when the Ravens waived him.

Moon cut his teeth on special teams, something that will serve him well, knowing he won’t start in 2024. Primarily, he’s been an EDGE rusher but has logged a little time at off-ball linebacker. I’m guessing Pittsburgh will begin him on the EDGE as a run-down outside linebacker, but there’s some versatility to move around.

Overall, he’s worth a flier, even if the circumstances of his addition are a bit unusual. I like his size, length, and run defense if he can become more technical. There’s no guarantee he will make the team, but he could stick as a No. 4 outside linebacker if Markus Golden doesn’t return. He’s bigger and stronger than someone like Kyron Johnson, who carved a role on special teams but is far too undersized to have a defensive role in Pittsburgh’s system.