Steelers Land Lengthy Clemson CB Nate Wiggins In New CBS Sports Mock Draft

In a new CBS Sports mock draft posted by Garrett Podell, the Steelers selected Clemson CB Nate Wiggins with the 20th pick of the first round. He isn’t a name that has been connected to the Steelers much lately as most have been mocking offensive linemen or sticking with trendy Senior Bowl standout Quinyon Mitchell. Perhaps Wiggins should be more heavily linked to the Steelers as he fits the description of what they seem to be looking for in corners as of late. Here is what Podell wrote:

“The Steelers could use another young corner to pair with Joey Porter Jr., with Patrick Peterson getting older and both Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan hitting free agency. The first-team All-ACC [pick] will fit right into the Pittsburgh mold at corner, standing 6-2 and weighing 185 pounds, Wiggins is a long, athletic cornerback with high-end speed.”

Last draft, the Steelers selected Porter (6024, 193 pounds) in the second round and Cory Trice Jr. (6033, 206 pounds) in the seventh round. The two came to be known as “avatar” corners at training camp due to their unnatural length and body types for the position. Wiggins has not officially measured anywhere yet but will in a couple weeks at the NFL Scouting Combine. For now, he is listed at 6-2, 185 pounds. If that holds up in the official measurements and his arm length is proportionate to his height, then he fits the description of what GM Omar Khan gravitated towards in his first draft in charge.

With the offensive line class routinely being touted as the deepest group in the draft, it might be wise for the Steelers to address corner in Round One before looking at tackles and centers on Day Two.

Wiggins is a junior, which is a huge positive in a draft class full of fifth- and sixth-year seniors due to NIL money and COVID eligibility keeping players in college longer. In 27 games played, he logged 60 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions returned for a touchdown. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2023. Here is a clip of his tape from Field Yates on X.

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins has first round size, speed and coverage skills But his effort also stands out Check out the pursuit (and speed) on two separate runs this season Wiggins (top of screen) chases down and forces a fumble that was overturned to a touchback and another… pic.twitter.com/rWIseMdTU3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2024

Our Alex Kozora completed a comprehensive scouting report on Wiggins and compared him to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Check out that report for further clips and analysis on Wiggins. Here is what he wrote:

“Wiggins is an impressive cover corner. His tackling and run defense must be improved and cleaned up but they’re secondary issues. The dude can play the pass. Really interesting prospect with high-end traits and tape.”