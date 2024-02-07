Steelers Highlighted As Potential Free Agency Landing Spot For Longtime AFC North OT

Coming off the 2023 season, one thing is very clear for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to their roster moving forward: the offensive line continues to need serious attention from a player acquisition standpoint. Whether that’s through the NFL draft, free agency or even via trade, the Steelers need to continue to address the offensive line.
For Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, one player the Steelers should pursue in free agency is a player they are quite familiar with: Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams.
In a piece for PFF Wednesday morning, Spielberger highlighted the Steelers as a potential landing spot for the former first-round pick who has played left and right tackle for the Bengals in the last four seasons.
“The Steelers’ offseason approach on offense will be truly fascinating after the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, and we never really got a straight answer as to why former starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was banished from the starting lineup. Do the Steelers move 2023 first-round pick tackle Broderick Jones back to left tackle?” Spielberger writes. “If he stays at right tackle, do they look for an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr., who has allowed one of the highest pressure rates in the NFL two years in a row? Our projection may be a bit expensive for a Steelers free-agent signing, but we also might be too high with our initial number.”
Williams flipped from left to right tackle for the 2023 season after the Bengals signed standout Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. Prior to the 2023 season, Williams had played 2,779 snaps at left tackle, including 1,044 in 2021 and 1,101 snaps in 2022. Then, last season, Williams played 1,087 snaps at right tackle.
Making the switch from the left to right side was difficult for Williams, who graded out at a career-worst 58.5 overall from PFF, including a 54.0 as a run blocker and a 57.9 in pass protection, all career lows. Williams allowed eight sacks and 41 pressures on the season and especially struggled against the Steelers and T.J. Watt, allowing three sacks and eight pressures to the Steelers’ star.
A move to Pittsburgh would allow Williams to avoid Watt in actual games, which might help his career some. Sticking in the AFC North might not help though considering Williams allowed at least one sack in all but one division game last season.
The move to right tackle was not one that Williams was on board with at first, requesting a trade after the Bengals signed Brown. He eventually walked back that request and is now poised to hit free agency.
Williams is ranked as the No. 54 free agent from PFF, and the fifth overall tackle in the free agency class.
He’s been much better in his career at left tackle than he was last season at right tackle, so a move in free agency will likely focus on Williams moving back to left tackle. That could happen in Pittsburgh should the Steelers keep Broderick Jones at right tackle, though that seems unlikely.
What makes a Williams fit in Pittsburgh even more unlikely is the projected price tag. PFF projects Williams to sign a four-year, $64 million deal with $40 million guaranteed, giving him $16 million per year. He’ll turn 27 in November, but that’s a hefty price tag for a guy coming off a poor season at right tackle.