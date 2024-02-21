Steelers Aren’t Bringing Up Mason Rudolph In QB Competition For Obvious Reasons

The absolute audacity with which every member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization has spoken about the quarterback position this offseason with Kenny Pickett as the presumed starter over Mason Rudolph has been nothing short of startling—until you remember one glaringly obvious fact.

Mason Rudolph is not under contract with the Steelers for the 2024 season, is he?

While the Steelers may be on record stating their intentions of re-signing Rudolph, they haven’t yet. Unless or until they do, they do themselves a disservice by discussing him as an active part of their future. Just think about how bad that plays out in the event that they don’t re-sign him and they’re left with only Pickett. Until he’s in the quarterback room with a contract, talking about him as a starter with any kind of favor is a bad idea if you’re the Steelers.

Of course head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of him in his final press conference. Of course he said Pickett is moving forward as the starter for not, but not without a future challenger. Naturally, owner Art Rooney II talked up Pickett’s success in the win-loss column. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could do nothing else but acknowledge the importance of building a relationship with him.

Yes, like any other organization, the Steelers want to see if they can salvage a former first-round investment. Most teams give such players at least three years before they make definitive moves. This is Pickett’s third season.

But the more pragmatic reason Rudolph hasn’t been acknowledged much in these conversations is the glaringly obvious one. What do you turn around and tell Pickett if you go out into the press and say he’s starting the offseason behind a player who isn’t under contract? What do you say if Rudolph signs somewhere else?

Pickett knows he will have a challenger. He knows it could be Rudolph. He also likely knows better than most how interested Rudolph is to remain in Pittsburgh. Maybe the Steelers would invoke Rudolph’s name more if they were more confident in re-signing him.

Even Rooney admitted that “he’s probably gonna have some options, so it’s gonna be a question of whether he wants to come back and whether we can make a deal to get him back”. Rudolph is going to have a market next month. He’s going to want to see what that market looks like.

So why put your foot in your mouth in January and February? What they say publicly means a lot less than what they say privately. And as for Smith, he has no relationship with Rudolph. He’s never coached him and he has no idea if he ever will. He wasn’t in a position to say much.

The Steelers aren’t ignoring Rudolph. Their public comments and omissions aren’t clues. They’re simply not divulging very much regarding a player they don’t yet know will be under contract in 2024. I’m sure they strike a much different tune if they do get him under contract.