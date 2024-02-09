Steelers Announce Hiring Of Three Offensive Coaches

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the hiring of three offensive assistants to their coaching staff. In a press release, the team hired Zach Azzanni to be their new wide receivers coach, Tom Arth as the new quarterbacks coach, and Mateo Kambui as a new offensive assistant coach.

We have added three coaches to the offensive staff.https://t.co/4m4hIL84uI — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 9, 2024

The Azzanni and Arth hires were reported yesterday, now confirmed by the team today. Azzanni previously served as the New York Jets’ wide receivers coach for the 2023 season, helping develop WR Garrett Wilson and getting him to another 1,000-yard season despite turbulent quarterback play. Prior to that, he spent five years as the Denver Broncos wide receivers coach, working with the likes of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Azzanni was Antonio Brown’s position coach at Central Michigan. Brown became the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the best late-round picks in NFL history, emerging as his generation’s top wide receiver.

Arth spent the past two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers’ Passing Game Specialist. A quarterback for D-III powerhouse John Carroll, Arth got his first coaching job with his alma mater in 2010, first serving as a co-offensive coordinator and lead recruiter. Three years later, he became the team’s head coach and continued the school’s success.

Since, he’s served as the head coach at Chattanooga and Akron, though he struggled to win at either place. Arth spent several seasons playing professionally, including NFL stints with the Indianapolis Colts, sharing a QB room with Peyton Manning, and Green Bay Packers. However, he never appeared in an NFL game.

Kambui follows new OC Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh. Hired by Smith and the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 as an offensive line assistant, Kambui also spent time at Florida A&M and Georgia Southern. He played center at Florida A&M, appearing in 22 games.

As of now, the role for Mike Sullivan, the Steelers’ QB coach since 2021, is unclear. Per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, Sullivan remains on staff.